Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELORETTE on ABC - Monday, July 25, 2022

8:00-10:01 p.m. – THE BACHELORETTE: “1903” (1903)

Jul. 21, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELORETTE on ABC - Monday, July 25, 2022 After unwaveringly supporting each other through a devastating dual breakup in the season 26 finale of "The Bachelor," fan favorites and fierce women Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia stand by each other's side yet again as they set out on a journey to find love. The two co-star on the upcoming season 19 of "The Bachelorette," with Jesse Palmer returning as host.

Watch a preview of the new season here:

