Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELORETTE on ABC - Monday, July 25, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE FINAL STRAW, airing on ABC on Sunday, July 17, 2022! Hosted by Janelle James, four teams of contestants compete in an epic battle against gravity and physics as they attempt to remove items FROM towering themed stacks. Watch a new featurette from the show!

July 14, 2022

Get all the scoop on WELCOME TO FLATCH, airing on FOX on Thursday, July 21, 2022! Father Joe redirects Shrub’s love of graffiti to an art class, while Kelly gets some quality time with her father, Bobby. Meanwhile, Cheryl and Joe come to grips with their new relationship status in the “Naked Lady Day” episode. Plus, watch a clip!