Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, January 15, 2021
The show airs at 8 p.m. ET.
A husband and wife from Los Angeles, California, "slice up" a new way to eat your favorite flavor-packed condiment with their twist on traditional sauces. A mother-and-daughter team from San Francisco, California, asks the Sharks to help spread global love with their artisan-made designs inspired by the craftsmanship of each country. Afro-Latina sisters from Los Angeles, California, pitch the Sharks their vibrant beauty and lifestyle brand that celebrates their mutual love for their multicultural heritage, while a duo of entrepreneurs from Los Angeles, California, brings celebrating with champagne to the next level with their fun and less-mess product. (TV-PG, L) In a "Shark Tank" update, season nine entrepreneur Alice Lewis updates us on how her Boston, Massachusetts-based company, Alice's Table, has continued to innovate in order to use female-centric experiential workshops to bring people together during the global pandemic with help from her investor Mark Cuban and mega-successful distribution company 1-800-Flowers. The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and returning Guest Shark Alex Rodriguez. "Shark Tank," the critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy®Award-winning entrepreneurial-themed reality show that has reinvigorated entrepreneurship in America, returns to ABC this fall for its eleventh season.The business-themed show thathas become a culturally defining series and inspires a nation to dream bigger, recently amassed an amazing $100 million in deals offered in the Tank.
