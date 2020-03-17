Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SCHOOLED on ABC - Wednesday, April 1, 2020
"Lainey's Mom" - With some encouragement from Coach Mellor, Lainey reunites with her mother. While inspired by the film "Good Will Hunting," Wilma adds a new, unorthodox addition to the robotics club on an all-new episode of "Schooled," WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"Schooled" stars Tim Meadows as Principal Glascott, Bryan Callen as Coach Mellor, AJ Michalka as Lainey Lewis, Brett Dier as CB and Haneefah Wood as Wilma.
Guest starring is Megyn Price as Deb Lewis, Sean Marquette as Johnny Atkins, Alphonso McAuley as Coop, Dallas Edwards as Aaron Rubin, Jeffrey Cade Ross Brown as Tom Scott, Afra Tully as Lana, Olivia Taylor Cohen as Caroline Dillon, Janet Song as Sungyoon, Michael Wajacs as Otis and Kelley Mack as Danielle.
"Lainey's Mom" was written by Lisa K. Nelson and directed by Melissa Joan Hart.
Created by Adam F. Goldberg and Marc Firek, the series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside Twentieth Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BLACKLIST on NBC - Friday, April 3, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of INDEBTED on NBC - Thursday, April 2, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BROOKLYN NINE-NINE on NBC - Thursday, April 2, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CHICAGO PD on NBC - Wednesday, April 1, 2020
"Schooled" stars Tim Meadows as Principal Glascott, Bryan Callen as Coach Mellor, AJ Michalka as Lainey Lewis, Brett Dier as CB and Haneefah Wood as Wilma.
Guest starring is Megyn Price as Deb Lewis, Sean Marquette as Johnny Atkins, Alphonso McAuley as Coop, Dallas Edwards as Aaron Rubin, Jeffrey Cade Ross Brown as Tom Scott, Afra Tully as Lana, Olivia Taylor Cohen as Caroline Dillon, Janet Song as Sungyoon, Michael Wajacs as Otis and Kelley Mack as Danielle.
"Lainey's Mom" was written by Lisa K. Nelson and directed by Melissa Joan Hart.
Created by Adam F. Goldberg and Marc Firek, the series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside Twentieth Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.