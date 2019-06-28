Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MILLION DOLLAR MILE on CBS - Saturday, July 13, 2019

"Let The Race Speak for Itself" - A contortionist twists up the competition in her attempt to outrun the globally ranked Spartan racer, and a family man who calls himself "100% Italian Bread" is hungry for a win against "The Machine," on MILLION DOLLAR MILE, Saturday, July 13 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The series is hosted by former COLLEGE FOOTBALL champion and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, with Matt "Money" Smith and Maria Taylor serving as play-by-play commentators.

Following are the runners featured in the episode:

MICHAEL NEUMAN

HOMETOWN: Miami Beach, Fla.

Age 25

CONOR JOHNSTON

HOMETOWN: San Francisco

Age 37

DEVYN LABELLA

HOMETOWN: Los Angeles

Age 28

MAURI KONNELL

HOMETOWN: Redondo Beach, Calif.

Age 28

VEEJAY JONES

"The Prodigy"

Age 20

HOMETOWN: Lakeview Terrace, Calif.

CURRENT CITY: Los Angeles

Since 2015, Veejay has held the record as the youngest SPARTAN RACE winner in history. This powerhouse, whose six-times-a-week workouts consist of running mountains, weight training and bouldering, can run a sub-five-minute mile and deadlift twice his body weight. He is currently the American OCR 3k Short Course Champion.

MAX FENNELL

"The Machine"

Age 31

HOMETOWN: King of Prussia, Pa.

CURRENT CITY: Menlo Park, Calif.

Max is the first African American professional triathlete, earning his pro card in 2014. The former college soccer star has competed in 54 triathlons and dominates his competition in cycling, swimming and running.

FAYE STENNING

"The Canadian Crusher"

Age 29

HOMETOWN: Alberta, Canada

CURRENT CITY: Manhattan, N.Y.

Faye is an elite athlete and OCR professional. She was #1 in the Global Ranking for Spartan Racing in 2016 and placed second in 2016 and 2018 in the Spartan U.S. Championships. Her presence is also felt globally, where she consistently podiums at the Spartan World Championships. - placing third in 2016 and fourth in 2017 and 2018. Faye was part of Team Canada who placed first in the 2018 Spartan Team World Championships.

EMMA CHAPMAN

"The Mighty Kiwi"

Age 30

HOMETOWN: Christchurch, New Zealand

CURRENT CITY: Richmond, Ky.





Emma is the reigning Tough Mudder X World Champion and a former member of the New Zealand Women's soccer national team. She has just qualified on a team for the 2019 CrossFit Games. Mixing uncanny power with speed and endurance, she is a dominant figure in the CrossFit community.