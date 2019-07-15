Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MATCH GAME on ABC - Wednesday, July 31, 2019

"Horatio Sanz, Sherri Shepherd, Thomas Lennon, Ellie Kemper, Kenan Thompson, Kyle Richards" - We've got actors, comedians and reality stars serving up some "Match Game"-style BLANK when Alec Baldwin hosts a brand-new episode of the hilarious game show airing WEDNESDAY, JULY 31 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app or Hulu. "Match Game" is produced by Fremantle and features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank.

Celebrity panelists for July 31 include the following:Horatio Sanz ("Black Monday")Sherri Shepherd ("Mr. Iglesias"; "Trial & Error")Thomas Lennon ("Reno 911!"; "The Odd Couple")Ellie Kemper ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt")Kenan Thompson ("Saturday Night Live")Kyle Richards ("The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills")

Joining the celebrity panelists are contestants Anthony Previti (hometown: Plymouth, Massachusetts), Tamika Martin (hometown: Cleveland Heights, Ohio), Nick Hjelle (hometown: Aubrey, Texas) and Laura Deangelis (hometown: Miller Place, New York).





Executive producers include Alec Baldwin, Fremantle's Jennifer Mullin, Scott St. John and Mallory Schwartz.