Video: Watch Highlights From CRAZY FOR YOU at Goodspeed Musicals

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Goodspeed Musicals is now presenting Crazy For You, the celebration of classic song-and-dance musical. Get a first look at production footage here!

Originally scheduled to close on Aug. 9, Crazy For You will run through August 16, 2026.

Will Burton stars as Bobby Child, Brittany Zeinstra as Polly Baker, Edward Juvier as Bela Zangler, Hailey Thomas as Irene Roth, Jeremy Davis as Everett Baker, David Andrew Morton as Lank Hawkins, and Michele Ragusa as Mother/Patricia Fodor.

Put on your dancing shoes because Crazy For You, the multiple Tony Award-winning musical comedy is tapping its way onto the Goodspeed stage. When Broadway hopeful Bobby Child is sent to Nevada to foreclose on an abandoned theatre, he hatches a plan to save the town and get the girl—by putting on a show! Featuring glorious Gershwin melodies including “I Got Rhythm,” “Embraceable You,” and “Someone To Watch Over Me,” it’s a spectacular celebration of classic song-and-dance musicals. Who could ask for anything more?

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