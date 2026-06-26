Interview: Syndee Winters of SYNDEE WINTERS: THE MAKINGS OF A LADY at The O’Shaughnessy
This concert is on Friday, October 2 , 2026
Broadway performer Syndee Winters has spent her career bringing unforgettable characters to life in productions like Hamilton, The Lion King, Motown the Musical, and Pippin. But in her latest show, The Makings of a Lady, audiences get to know the artist behind those roles.
Coming to The O'Shaughnessy on October 2, the 90-minute concert blends Broadway favorites, jazz standards, hip-hop, R&B, and personal stories into an evening that celebrates the music that shaped Winters' life and career. The show also pays tribute to the incomparable Lena Horne, whose influence can be heard throughout Winters' latest album, Syndee Winters Sings Lena Horne.
Before her return to the Twin Cities—where she previously performed as Nala in The Lion King and later with Disney Princess – The Concert—we spoke with Winters about revisiting the Great American Songbook, connecting with audiences through storytelling, and what she's looking forward to sharing with Minnesota music lovers.
What are you most looking forward to with your concert at The O'Shaughnessy?
My show is a lot of fun because it brings together pop, R&B, jazz, hip-hop, and musical theater, all woven together with stories about growing up in the '90s. There's definitely a sense of nostalgia throughout the evening. I'm really looking forward to connecting with music lovers in the St. Paul area. I'll be performing reimagined arrangements of songs from the Great American Songbook—music I grew up studying and singing as a theater and music student. One of my favorite parts of performing is hearing the audience's own memories and connections to these songs.
What is one of your favorite songs you're performing?
There's a medley in the show that blends songs from Hamilton with music by my favorite artist, Lauryn Hill. It's such a fun moment because the audience always surprises me with how well they know every word. I love hearing everyone sing along.
What do you hope audiences take away from your concert?
I hope people leave wanting to revisit the music they grew up with and hear it in a new way. More than anything, I hope they're reminded of the joy that music can bring. Through my stories and my original songs, I want audiences to feel inspired, connected, and encouraged to celebrate the moments that have shaped their own lives.
Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places here or places you're hoping to check out while you're here?
Yes! I spent a month in Minneapolis performing as Nala in Disney's The Lion King at the Orpheum Theatre, and I later returned for Disney Princess – The Concert with fellow Broadway performers Susan Egan, Anneliese Van Der Pol, and Arielle Jacobs. I'm excited to be back and reconnect with Minnesota audiences. If you love Broadway, Disney, jazz, hip-hop, R&B—or you're simply looking for an evening filled with great music and joy—I would love to see you at The O'Shaughnessy on October 2.
Thank you Syndee for your time! We look forward to having you here.
For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.
|
Footloose: The Musical
Open Door Community Theatre (6/20-6/28)
|
Student Matinee: Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE Featuring TU Dance
Northrop (10/02-10/30)
|
An Evening with David Sedaris
State Theatre (10/17-10/17)
|
“Il Cimento dell’Armonia e dell’Inventione” (Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons”)
The Walker Art Center (4/16-4/17)
|
Student Matinee: Complexions Contemporary Ballet
Northrop (3/19-3/19)
|
The Who's Tommy
Orpheum Theatre (3/30-4/04)
|
Mamma Mia!
Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis (9/15-9/20)
|
Limón Dance Company
Northrop (1/30-1/30)
|
Hamilton (Angelica Company)
Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis (4/20-5/16)
|
Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo
Northrop (2/11-2/11)