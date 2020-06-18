Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC - Wednesday, June 24, 2020
"A Trout in the Milk" - After a bumpy landing in the disco decade, the team - Daniel Sousa in tow - reunites with more than one familiar face at the S.H.I.E.L.D. hangout and discovers exactly how to dismantle the Chronicoms' latest plan. But when they get too close for comfort, the Zephyr unexpectedly leaps forward again, this time to a date pivotal to not only the future of S.H.I.E.L.D. but to the future of Director Mack as well on "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," airing WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso "Mack" MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw.
Guest starring is Joel Stoffer, Tobias Jelinek, Thomas E. Sullivan, Neal Bledsoe, Dawan Owens, Cameron Palatas, Sedale Threatt Jr., Paulina Bugembe, with Patrick Warburton and Enver Gjokaj.
"A Trout in the Milk" was written by Iden Baghdadchi and directed by Stan Brooks.
Produced by ABC Studios and Marvel Television, "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside Twentieth Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
