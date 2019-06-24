Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC - Friday, July 12, 2019
"Collision Course (Part II)" - No time for the team to play catch-up, there's a planet to save on "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," airing FRIDAY, JULY 12 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." stars Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley and Jeff Ward.
Guest starring is Karolina Wydra, Winston James Francis, Brooke Williams, Matt O'Leary, Maximilian Osinski and Briana Venskus.
"Collision Course (Part II)" was written by Iden Baghdadchi and directed by Sarah Boyd.
