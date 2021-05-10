Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LET'S BE REAL on FOX - Thursday, May 20, 2021

The series is executive-produced by Robert Smigel.

May. 10, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LET'S BE REAL on FOX - Thursday, May 20, 2021 All-new puppets from the worlds of entertainment and politics are introduced, as the satirical comedy series continues to cover politics and pop culture in 2021.

Executive-produced by Robert Smigel ("Triumph The Insult Comic Dog"), DON'T miss topical sketches, celebrity cameos and remote pieces in the all-new "Episode 104" season finale episode of LET'S BE REAL airing Thursday, May 20 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.


