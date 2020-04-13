Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER on ABC - Thursday, April 30, 2020
"What If Sam Wasn't the Bad Guy This Whole Time?" - Annalise learns unexpected and shocking details about Sam's past. Meanwhile, Connor and Michaela feel the pressure when the FBI learns there is new evidence in the case; and Frank and Bonnie's history is explored, revealing what originally fractured their relationship, on an all-new episode of "How to Get Away with Murder," THURSDAY, APRIL 30 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLSV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"How to Get Away with Murder" stars Academy Award® winner Viola Davis as Professor Annalise Keating, Billy Brown as Detective Nate Lahey, Jack Falahee as Connor Walsh, Aja Naomi King as Michaela Pratt, Matt McGorry as Asher Millstone, Karla Souza as Laurel Castillo, Charlie Weber as Frank Delfino, Liza Weil as Bonnie Winterbottom, Conrad Ricamora as Oliver Hampton, Rome Flynn as Gabriel Maddox and Amirah Vann as Tegan Price.
Guest starring is Tom Verica as Sam Keating, Marsha Stephanie Blake as Vivian Maddox and William R. Moses as Agent Lanford.
"What If Sam Wasn't the Bad Guy This Whole Time?" was written by Ricardo C. Lara and directed by Dawn Wilkinson.
Produced by ABC Studios, Shondaland's "How to Get Away with Murder" is created and executive produced by Pete Nowalk ("Scandal," "Grey's Anatomy"). Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Stephen Cragg also serve as executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
