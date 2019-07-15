Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GRAND HOTEL on ABC - Monday, July 29, 2019
"Where the Sun Don't Shine" - Santiago continues to be aggravated with the neighboring hotel and decides to take matters into his own hands. Meanwhile, Danny becomes jealous of Alicia's new relationship, and Carolina reveals to Yoli that she has information on their father, on a new episode of "Grand Hotel," airing MONDAY, JULY 29 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Grand Hotel" stars Demián Bichir as Santiago Mendoza, Roselyn Sánchez as Gigi Mendoza, Denyse Tontz as Alicia Mendoza, Bryan Craig as Javi Mendoza, Wendy Raquel Robinson as Mrs. P, Lincoln Younes as Danny, Shalim Ortiz as Mateo, Anne Winters as Ingrid, Chris Warren as Jason, Feliz Ramirez as Carolina and Justina Adorno as Yoli.
Guest stars include Richard Burgi as Michael Flynn and Freddie Stroma as Oliver.
"Where the Sun Don't Shine" was written by Sara Saedi and directed by David Grossman.
Produced by ABC Studios, the series is written and executive produced by Brian Tanen. Eva Longoria and Ben Spector (UnbeliEVAble) are executive producers, in addition to Bob Daily. Bill D'Elia is a director and an executive producer. Ramón Campos and Teresa Fernández-Valdés are executive producers of the series, as well as executive producers of the original Spanish version.
ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode closer to the airdate.
