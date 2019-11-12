Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EMERGENCE on ABC - Tuesday, November 26, 2019
"American Chestnut" - The FBI arrives in Southold, complicating Jo's efforts to find Emily. Meanwhile, Alex and Piper hunt for answers on a road trip, and THE FAMILY celebrates Mia's birthday on "Emergence," airing TUESDAY, NOV. 26 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Emergence" stars Allison Tolman as Jo Evans, Alexa Swinton as Piper, Owain Yeoman as Benny Gallagher, Ashley Aufderheide as Mia Evans, Robert Bailey Jr. as Officer Chris Minetto, Zabryna Guevara as Abby Frasier with Donald Faison as Alex Evans and Clancy Brown as Ed Sawyer.
Guest starring is Maria Dizzia as Emily, Seth Barrish as Alan Wilkis, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson as Vanessa Cox, Rowena King as Helen and Enver Gjokaj as Agent Ryan Brooks.
"American Chestnut" was written by Lindsey Allen and directed by Jessica Lowrey.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
