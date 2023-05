Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DON'T FORGET THE LYRICS! on FOX - Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Hosted by Emmy Award nominee Niecy Nash, the all-new revival of the popular game show challenges contestants' musical memory, as they get one song closer to winning $1 million if they DON'T Forget the Lyrics!Contestants will choose songs FROM different genres, decades and musical artists. Then they'll take center stage to sing alongside the live in-studio band as the lyrics are projected on screen - but when the music stops and the words disappear, will the contestants belt out the correct missing lyrics, or freeze under pressure?If they sing nine songs correctly, they are presented with a No. 1 hit and will attempt to sing the final missing lyrics for the top prize of $1 million. A global supply manager FROM Austin, TX, competes in the all-new "A Million for Mama!" season premiere episode of DON'T FORGET THE LYRICS! airing Tuesday, May 23 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.Watch a video clip here: