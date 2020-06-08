Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AXIOS on HBO - Monday, June 8, 2020

AXIOS continues with a new episode tonight, MONDAY, JUNE 8 (11:00-11:40 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO, featuring its insightful and news making interviews with top leaders and decision makers from a range of sectors including politics, public health, and business. Directed and produced by Emmy® winners Matthew O'Neill and Perri Peltz, the program features Axios' signature "Smart Brevity" analysis, exclusive documentary-style reporting and in-depth conversations on the topics and trends shaping America.



This week's episode dives into conversations around race, policing and equal justice in the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd, and about the continuing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as parts of the country begin to re-open, featuring:

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Representative James Clyburn (D-SC) - House Majority Whip and highest ranking African American elected official

Bishop Michael Curry - Leader of the Episcopal Church in the U.S.

Representative Val Demings (D-FL) - Current congresswoman and former Orlando Police Chief

Robert Fullilove, EdD - Associate Dean for Community and Minority Affairs, Professor of Clinical Sociomedical Sciences at Columbia Mailman School of Public Health



AXIOS is a co-production of HBO Documentary Films, AXIOS and DCTV; executive produced by Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen & Roy Schwartz; directed and produced by Perri Peltz and Matthew O'Neill.

