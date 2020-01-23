Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ALL AMERICAN on THE CW - Monday, February 10, 2020
DETERMINATION - Billy (Taye Diggs) and Grace (Karimah Westbrook) are concerned that Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is going to push himself too hard before he is ready, which could make things worse for Spencer in the long run. Determined to secure their football future, Spencer, Darnell (guest star Abraham D. Juste) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) decide to go on a COLLEGE FOOTBALL visit, but Darnell's chance might be TAKEN AWAY by someone close to him. Asher's (Cody Christian) teammates and Olivia (Samantha Logan) have been noticing a difference in Asher's performance and attitude on and off the field, leaving them to wonder why he is pushing himself so hard. Meanwhile, Layla (Greta Onieogou) thinks she knows what she wants to do with her future and needs Coop (Bre-Z) to do it. Kelli Williams directed the episode written by John A. Norris (#212). Original airdate 2/10/2020.
The return of ALL AMERICAN finds Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), now a football State Champion, with a tough decision to make. Does he stay in Beverly Hills and play for Coach Billy Baker (Taye Diggs)? Or does he move back home to South LA, reunite with his mother, Grace (Karimah Westbrook), brother, Dillon (Jalyn Hall), and play for his father, Corey (Chad Coleman) - the new head coach for the South Crenshaw Chargers? This isn't an easy decision for him to make because it's not just about football. It's about choosing between the people he loves. No longer is Beverly Hills just some affluent place that represents his shot out of the hood. Now, he has friends there, including his antagonist turned ally, Asher (Cody Christian), who's fighting to hold on to his football dreams. He has his girlfriend there, Layla (Greta Onieogou), who's secretly battling her own demons. And most importantly, he has a second family there in the Bakers - Billy, Laura (Monét Mazur), Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Olivia (Samantha Logan) - who are struggling to adapt to THE NEW NORMAL of their broken home. However, when Spencer's thrown an unexpected curve ball, the fallout to his life will end up affecting everyone he holds dear, including his best friend, Coop (Bre-Z), who's trying to take control of her life by stepping back from gangs and pursuing her musical dreams.
ALL AMERICAN is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions, with executive producers Nkechi Okoro Carroll ("Rosewood," "The Resident"), Greg Berlanti ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Riverdale"), Sarah Schechter ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Riverdale") and John A. Norris ("Deception").
