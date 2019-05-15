Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 20/20 on ABC - Friday, May 17, 2019





When 19-year-old college student Mark Fisher was murdered, the public outcry was deafening. John Giuca and his neighbor Antonio Russo were both convicted and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for Fisher's murder. But, just last year, Giuca's conviction was overturned by an appeals court and, shortly after, Russo confessed to detectives that he shot and killed Fisher, without implicating Giuca. A two-hour "20/20" documentary reports on new details of the case, and features a new interview with anchor Juju Chang and Giuca at Rikers Island as he awaits a decision by the New York Court of Appeals as to whether his overturned conviction will be upheld. If not, he may then face a retrial. "20/20" also features Chang's interview with Giuca's mother, Doreen Quinn Giuliano, who tried to prove her son's innocence for years. She opens up about the lengths she went to help her son, including going undercover by changing her appearance and renting a basement apartment in an attempt to seduce and expose a juror, Jason Allo, who she says should never have been on the jury. "20/20" airs Friday, May 17 (9:00 - 11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC."20/20" features a new interview with Giuca's attorney, Mark Bederow, and Giuliano's secret recordings of Allo. The court determined Allo did nothing wrong and threw out Giuliano's recordings, but she claims that she caught Allo saying there were several reasons he should not have been on the jury.The two-hour documentary also includes interviews with Allo, who denies he told Giuliano that he had lied during jury selection; Jay Salpeter, private investigator and retired NYPD detective hired by Giuliano to investigate witnesses; Robert Mladinich, former NYPD detective and co-author of "Hooked Up for Murder," which is about the case; and Robert Casazza, retired lieutenant commander of the NYPD homicide squad who investigated the case. "20/20" reports on former prosecutor Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi, who has been accused in court filings of pressuring witnesses to testify against Giuca.On Oct. 11, 2003, Fisher was partying with friends on Manhattan's Upper East Side when he met Giuca through a mutual connection. As the night progressed, Giuca decided to move the party to his Brooklyn home. The following morning, Fisher was found dead - shot five times - just blocks from Giuca's home. Giuca and Russo became suspects and were convicted after close friends testified against them in court. Since the initial convictions, three key witnesses have recanted their trial testimony. When Giuca's conviction was overturned, the court stated that the prosecutor made errors that could have impacted the jury's decision."20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer.