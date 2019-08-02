Scoop: Coming Up on Encore Broadcasts of THE VIEW, 8/5-9/2
Celebrating Season 22, "The View" (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EDT) is the place to be heard with live broadcasts five days a week. Hilary Estey McLoughlin serves as senior executive producer with Candi Carter and Brian Teta as executive producers. "The View" is directed by Sarah de la O. For breaking news and updated videos, follow "The View" (@theview) and Whoopi Goldberg (@whoopigoldberg), Joy Behar (@joyvbehar), Sunny Hostin (@sunny), Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) and Abby Huntsman (@huntsmanabby) on Twitter.
Encore broadcasts for the week of AUGUST 5-9 are as follows (subject to change):
Monday, Aug. 5 - (OAD 7/11/19) The Political View with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO); Katie Couric; "The Ladies Get Lit:" Meghan's Summer Reads
Tuesday, Aug. 6 - (OAD 6/13/19) The Political View with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney
Wednesday, Aug. 7 - (OAD 7/9/19) Vivica A. FOX ("The Wrong Stepmother," "The Wrong Boy Next Door," "The Wrong Mommy" and "The Wrong Tutor"); "The Ladies Get Lit:" Joy's Summer Reads
Thursday, Aug. 8 - (OAD 7/10/19) Ellie Kemper (author, "My Squirrel Days"); "The Ladies Get Lit:" Sunny's Summer Reads
Friday, Aug. 9 - (OAD 5/31/19) David Letterman ("My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman")
Encore broadcasts for the week of AUG. 12-16 are as follows (subject to change):
Monday, Aug. 12 - (OAD 7/23/19) The Political View with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke and his wife, Amy Hoover Sanders, in their first national joint interview; Kofi Siriboe ("Queen Sugar")
Tuesday, Aug. 13 - (OAD 7/17/19) Ricky Gervais ("Deadly Sirius"; "After Life")
Wednesday, Aug. 14 - (OAD 3/26/19) Former "The View" co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck ("Point of View: A Fresh Look at Work, Faith, and Freedom")
Thursday, Aug. 15 - (OAD 7/30/19) Idris Elba ("Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw")
Friday, Aug. 16 - (OAD 7/12/19) The Political View with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA)
Encore broadcasts for the week of AUGUST 19-23 are as follows (subject to change):
Monday, Aug. 19 - (OAD 5/3/19) Diane Sawyer (ABC News anchor); Rebel Wilson ("The Hustle"); chef Aarón Sanchez
Tuesday, Aug. 20 - (OAD 4/9/19) Chelsea Handler (author, "Life Will Be the Death of Me"); Dr. Ian Smith ("Clean & Lean: 30 Days, 30 Foods, a New You!")
Wednesday, Aug. 21 - (OAD 4/30/19) E. L. James (author, "The Mister")
Thursday, Aug. 22 - (OAD 4/24/19) The Political View with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY); Julian Lennon (author, "Love the Earth")
Friday, Aug. 23 - (OAD 5/10/19) Amy Poehler ("Wine Country"); Ciara (album, "Beauty Marks")
Encore broadcasts for the week of AUG. 26-30 are as follows (subject to change):
Monday, Aug. 26 - (OAD 7/18/19) The Political View with South Carolina Republican and former U.S. Representative Mark Sanford, who is considering a primary run against President Trump, joins the co-hosts via satellite
Tuesday, Aug. 27 - (OAD 7/25/19) ABC News' Dan Abrams on Robert Mueller's testimony; The Political View with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA); Fred Savage ("What Just Happened??! with Fred Savage")
Wednesday, Aug. 28 - (OAD 7/31/19) ABC News' Linsey Davis ("One Big Heart: A Celebration of Being More Alike Than Different"); Shawn Wilkinson, father of Akia Eggleston who went missing in 2017, and Natalie Wilson and Derrica Wilson, the founders of the Black and Missing Foundation
Thursday, Aug. 29 - (OAD 6/18/19) Willie Nelson ("Ride Me Back Home"); Dax Shepard ("Spin the Wheel")
Friday, Aug. 30 - (OAD 6/6/19) RuPaul ("RuPaul")
Encore broadcasts for the week of SEPT. 2 are as follows (subject to change):
Monday, Sept. 2 - (OAD 8/2/19) The Political View with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady of New York City Chirlane McCray
Encore broadcasts for the week of AUGUST 5-9 are as follows (subject to change):
Monday, Aug. 5 - (OAD 7/11/19) The Political View with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO); Katie Couric; "The Ladies Get Lit:" Meghan's Summer Reads
Tuesday, Aug. 6 - (OAD 6/13/19) The Political View with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney
Wednesday, Aug. 7 - (OAD 7/9/19) Vivica A. FOX ("The Wrong Stepmother," "The Wrong Boy Next Door," "The Wrong Mommy" and "The Wrong Tutor"); "The Ladies Get Lit:" Joy's Summer Reads
Thursday, Aug. 8 - (OAD 7/10/19) Ellie Kemper (author, "My Squirrel Days"); "The Ladies Get Lit:" Sunny's Summer Reads
Friday, Aug. 9 - (OAD 5/31/19) David Letterman ("My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman")
Encore broadcasts for the week of AUG. 12-16 are as follows (subject to change):
Monday, Aug. 12 - (OAD 7/23/19) The Political View with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke and his wife, Amy Hoover Sanders, in their first national joint interview; Kofi Siriboe ("Queen Sugar")
Tuesday, Aug. 13 - (OAD 7/17/19) Ricky Gervais ("Deadly Sirius"; "After Life")
Wednesday, Aug. 14 - (OAD 3/26/19) Former "The View" co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck ("Point of View: A Fresh Look at Work, Faith, and Freedom")
Thursday, Aug. 15 - (OAD 7/30/19) Idris Elba ("Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw")
Friday, Aug. 16 - (OAD 7/12/19) The Political View with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA)
Encore broadcasts for the week of AUGUST 19-23 are as follows (subject to change):
Monday, Aug. 19 - (OAD 5/3/19) Diane Sawyer (ABC News anchor); Rebel Wilson ("The Hustle"); chef Aarón Sanchez
Tuesday, Aug. 20 - (OAD 4/9/19) Chelsea Handler (author, "Life Will Be the Death of Me"); Dr. Ian Smith ("Clean & Lean: 30 Days, 30 Foods, a New You!")
Wednesday, Aug. 21 - (OAD 4/30/19) E. L. James (author, "The Mister")
Thursday, Aug. 22 - (OAD 4/24/19) The Political View with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY); Julian Lennon (author, "Love the Earth")
Friday, Aug. 23 - (OAD 5/10/19) Amy Poehler ("Wine Country"); Ciara (album, "Beauty Marks")
Encore broadcasts for the week of AUG. 26-30 are as follows (subject to change):
Monday, Aug. 26 - (OAD 7/18/19) The Political View with South Carolina Republican and former U.S. Representative Mark Sanford, who is considering a primary run against President Trump, joins the co-hosts via satellite
Tuesday, Aug. 27 - (OAD 7/25/19) ABC News' Dan Abrams on Robert Mueller's testimony; The Political View with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA); Fred Savage ("What Just Happened??! with Fred Savage")
Wednesday, Aug. 28 - (OAD 7/31/19) ABC News' Linsey Davis ("One Big Heart: A Celebration of Being More Alike Than Different"); Shawn Wilkinson, father of Akia Eggleston who went missing in 2017, and Natalie Wilson and Derrica Wilson, the founders of the Black and Missing Foundation
Thursday, Aug. 29 - (OAD 6/18/19) Willie Nelson ("Ride Me Back Home"); Dax Shepard ("Spin the Wheel")
Friday, Aug. 30 - (OAD 6/6/19) RuPaul ("RuPaul")
Encore broadcasts for the week of SEPT. 2 are as follows (subject to change):
Monday, Sept. 2 - (OAD 8/2/19) The Political View with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady of New York City Chirlane McCray