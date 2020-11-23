Scoop: Coming Up on CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS on ABC - Monday, November 30, 2020

There's just one week to go until today's hottest country stars take the stage for "CMA Country Christmas," and more details have just been revealed about this year's show. With an intimate, at-home setting that throws back to classic holiday specials of the past, "CMA Country Christmas" will feature performances of new and original songs as well as traditional Christmas favorites. Hosted by husband-and-wife team, country superstar Thomas Rhett and New York Times bestselling author Lauren Akins, the 11th annual musical special airs MONDAY, NOV. 30 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG)

"CMA Country Christmas" taps into the nostalgia and magic of the holiday season with performances from Kelsea Ballerini ("Santa Baby"), Gabby Barrett ("The First Noel"), Lady A ("Wonderful Christmastime" and "Little Saint Nick"), Little Big Town ("Christmas Time Is Here"), Tim McGRaw ("It Wasn't His Child"), and Darius Rucker with Lindsey Stirling (What Child Is This?"). With a nod to the present, the special also includes three world television premieres from Dan + Shay ("Christmas Isn't Christmas"), Florida Georgia Line ("Lit This Year"), and Thomas Rhett ("Christmas In The Country").

Filmed for the first time without a live audience this past September, "CMA Country Christmas" is a production of the COUNTRY MUSIC Association. Robert Deaton is the executive producer and writer. Paul Miller is the director.

CMA partnered with Balsam Hill, stunningly realistic Christmas trees and beautifully designed holiday décor, to decorate the "CMA Country Christmas" stage again this year.

Starting in 2010, "CMA Country Christmas" rings in the holiday season annually with a show full of festive classics and one-of-a-kind musical performances. The event is filmed in Nashville and airs each holiday season on ABC. ABC is the network home to the CMA Awards and CMA's summer concert TV special "CMA Fest."