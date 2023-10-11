Scoop: Coming Up on 9-1-1: LONE STAR on FOX - Tuesday, October 17, 2023

As Owen wears an FBI wire for his meeting with O’Brien, The Honor Dogs crash the meet-up and let them know there's an infiltrator in their midst. A frantic TK desperately searches for a missing and held captive Carlos in the “Abandoned” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Tuesday, October 17 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
It’s a magical day in the ballroom! The 11 remaining couples get ready for an unforgettable night celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary. The evening is set to be full of timeless performances to songs from beloved soundtracks of Disney’s most cherished films like Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Encanto, The Little Mermaid, Frozen, and more.
After seven days of viewing across linear and streaming platforms, the Sept. 28 debut telecast alone skyrocketed to 9.00 million Total Viewers, gaining an additional +4.64 million viewers in delayed cross-platform viewing. “The Golden Bachelor” catapulted to a 2.46 rating among Adults 18-49 – quadruple its initial Live+Same day rating (+297%).
On 22 acres of backcountry land in the American South lies The Garden. They maintain an open-door policy to anyone seeking to join their ranks, but new people must submit to an initiation period. Some barely last a week, others are forced to leave, and a chosen few will call The Garden home for good. Watch a video promo now!
“Tamron Hall” turned in increases over the previous week in Households (+4% - 0.70 rtg. vs. 0.67 rtg.), Total Viewers (+8% - 1.070 million vs. 991,000), Women 25-54 (+7% - 164,000 vs. 153,000) and Women 18-49 (+10% - 117,000 vs. 106,000) and was the only daytime talk show to grow across the board week to week.