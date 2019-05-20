Scoop: Coming Up On Rebroadcast Of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Thursday, June 6, 2019
The celebrity teams competing to win cash for their charities feature NBA All-Star Chris Paul and NBA Champion Steph Curry. In a separate game, family members headed up by Olympic gymnasts Laurie Hernandez and Shawn Johnson East will compete, THURSDAY, JUNE 6 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 06/24/18) Steve Harvey, the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award-winning game show host, will pit celebrities and their families against each other in a contest to name the most popular responses to a survey-type question posed to 100 people. The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following: Steph Curry - two-time NBA Champion and two-time MVP; playing for Community Foundation Sonoma County Ayesha Curry - wife
Sydel Curry - sister
Sonya Curry - mother
Wardell Curry - father
VERSUS Chris Paul - nine-time NBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist; playing for Chris Paul Family Foundation Robin Paul - mother
Jada Paul - wife
CJ Paul - brother
Charles Paul - father
In another game of "Celebrity Family Feud," the two contesting teams are: Laurie Hernandez - Olympic gold and silver medalist in gymnastics; playing for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Wanda Hernandez - mother
Anthony Hernandez - father
Jelysa Hernandez - sister
Marcus Hernandez - brother
VERSUS Shawn Johnson East - Olympic gold medalist in gymnastics; playing for Global Communities of Hope Andrew East - husband
Teri Johnson - mother
JD East - brother-in-law
Guy East - brother-in-law
"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by FremantleMedia NORTH AMERICA and is taped in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers. "Celebrity Family Feud" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-PG, DL parental guideline.
Scoop: Thirty Years After the Vicious Attack on a Jogger in Central Park, '20/20' Presents a Two-Hour Documentary - Friday, May 24, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up On Rebroadcast Of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC - Thursday, June 6, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up On Rebroadcast Of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Saturday, June 8, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up On Rebroadcast Of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Tuesday, June 4, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up On Rebroadcast Of MODERN FAMILY on ABC - Tuesday, June 4, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up On Rebroadcast Of THE CONNERS on ABC - Tuesday, June 4, 2019
Sydel Curry - sister
Sonya Curry - mother
Wardell Curry - father
VERSUS Chris Paul - nine-time NBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist; playing for Chris Paul Family Foundation Robin Paul - mother
Jada Paul - wife
CJ Paul - brother
Charles Paul - father
In another game of "Celebrity Family Feud," the two contesting teams are: Laurie Hernandez - Olympic gold and silver medalist in gymnastics; playing for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Wanda Hernandez - mother
Anthony Hernandez - father
Jelysa Hernandez - sister
Marcus Hernandez - brother
VERSUS Shawn Johnson East - Olympic gold medalist in gymnastics; playing for Global Communities of Hope Andrew East - husband
Teri Johnson - mother
JD East - brother-in-law
Guy East - brother-in-law
"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by FremantleMedia NORTH AMERICA and is taped in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers. "Celebrity Family Feud" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-PG, DL parental guideline.