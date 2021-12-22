Scoop: CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE on ABC - Monday, December 27, 2021
Anthony Michael Hall, Mario Cantone and Loni Love guest star.
No tricks, only treats for Save the Children, The Actors Fund and Project Angel Food, who will each receive a minimum of $30,000 as Anthony Michael Hall, Mario Cantone and Loni Love spin the iconic Wheel. Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" takes a star-studded spin on America's Game® welcoming celebrity contestants a chance to win $1 million for a charity of their choice. (TV-PG) (OAD: 10/31/21)
In this episode, Anthony Michael Hall will play for Save the Children; Mario Cantone will play for The Actors Fund, and Loni Love will play for Project Angel Food.
"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" returns with its star-studded spin on America's Game® when season two premieres on its new night on ABC. Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" welcomes celebrity contestants to spin the world's most famous Wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win $1 million. All of the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice.
In this episode, Anthony Michael Hall will play for Save the Children; Mario Cantone will play for The Actors Fund, and Loni Love will play for Project Angel Food.
"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" returns with its star-studded spin on America's Game® when season two premieres on its new night on ABC. Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" welcomes celebrity contestants to spin the world's most famous Wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win $1 million. All of the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice.
Watch a postgame chat with the contestants here: