Scoop: CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE on ABC - Monday, December 27, 2021

No tricks, only treats for Save the Children, The Actors Fund and Project Angel Food, who will each receive a minimum of $30,000 as Anthony Michael Hall, Mario Cantone and Loni Love spin the iconic Wheel. Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" takes a star-studded spin on America's Game® welcoming celebrity contestants a chance to win $1 million for a charity of their choice. (TV-PG) (OAD: 10/31/21)In this episode, Anthony Michael Hall will play for Save the Children; Mario Cantone will play for The Actors Fund, and Loni Love will play for Project Angel Food."Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" returns with its star-studded spin on America's Game® when season two premieres on its new night on ABC. Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" welcomes celebrity contestants to spin the world's most famous Wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win $1 million. All of the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice.

