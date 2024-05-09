Scoop: Coming Up on MASTERCHEF JUNIOR on FOX - Monday, May 13, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The three finalists battle against each other in the ultimate showdown. The pint-sized chefs are tasked with creating an appetizer using the popular - and feared - flambé technique. Then, the chefs create an exquisite main course dish as they get one step closer to being crowned the next MASTERCHEF JUNIOR in part one of the all-new “Finale Part 1” season finale episode of MASTERCHEF JUNIOR airing Monday, May 13 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (JRM-909) (TV-PG L)

Gordon Ramsay’s popular, pint-sized cooking competition series MASTERCHEF JUNIOR returns to FOX for its ninth season. This season, the judging panel welcomes Tilly Ramsay, who will join her father, award-winning chef, host and executive producer Gordon Ramsay. Acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and Emmy winning TV host Daphne Oz also return as judges. MASTERCHEF JUNIOR follows 12 young home cooks between the ages of 8 and 13 who compete in a series of challenges to win the title of America’s NEXT MASTERCHEF Junior, taking home a trophy and $100,000 in prize money. This season, exciting challenges include cooking for the Harlem Globetrotters, a magical experience at the LEGENDARY Magic Castle in Los Angeles, cooking with seaweed and more!



MasterChef Junior is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Danny Schrader, Jennifer Fazey, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre serve as executive producers.

Comments