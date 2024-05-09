Video: Get A First Look At THE JUNIPER TREE at Opera Orlando

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at Opera Orlando's dark retelling of Grimm’s The Juniper Tree, a contemporary chamber opera by composers Philip Glass and Robert Moran to a libretto by Arthur Yorinks. Check out the video!

This tale about a jealous and scheming stepmother who murders her stepson and serves him up in a stew to his unsuspecting father, only to then meet her own dramatic end, is a haunting and hypnotic opera with some of Glass’ most tuneful melodies.

In partnership with Victorian spook troupe Phantasmagoria and Orlando Family Stage, local stage director John DiDonna has conceived a feast for the senses with dance, puppetry, spectacle, and of course, gorgeous singing. International conductor Geoffrey Loff will make his Company debut leading a fantastic cast featuring Opera Orlando 2023-24 season Studio Artists and the Opera Orlando Youth Company.

