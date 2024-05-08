Joseph Castillo-Midyett's THIS BOY'S VIDA: MADE IN AMERICA Wins Top Prize at SeriesFest

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This Boy's Vida: Made in America has been awarded the Top Prize for Dramatic Pilot Writing (Joseph Castillo-Midyett) and the prestigious Caz Matthews Award at their recent SeriesFest world premiere.

Jury Statement: For the detailed and empathetic portrait of a boy in a world seldom depicted on television, the script that touched our hearts and made us want to see the next chapter in this boy's life, the writing prize goes to Joseph Castillo-Midyett. (Jury: Ronald D. Moore

(Executive Producer, Writer, Showrunner, Tall Ship Productions, "For All Mankind"), Chiké Okonkwo (Co-Founder, Mansa), Jocelyn Sabo (SVP, TV Development, Lionsgate), Jacqueline Sacerio (Producer)

This Boy's Vida: Made in America Series's Logline: With the help of his imaginary future self, an American Latino boy who dreams of being an actor turns "Robin Hood" to feed his starving sisters, until the system catches up with him and forces him to choose between his family or dreams.

The Caz Matthews Award, which includes a one-time financial donation from the Caz Matthews Fund, honors "independent filmmakers who have important stories to tell and have the desire to both create work as well as find distribution opportunities that further promote tolerance, acceptance and understanding of all cultures and persons in the general population."

"I want to thank SeriesFest and Caz Matthews for being true allies," says Joseph Castillo-Midyett. "This is the story of SO many Americans TODAY."

SeriesFest is in its tenth season and this year they highlighted the festival's incredible relationship with Shondaland, honoring Creative Partner Betsy Beers, and 20 years of Grey's Anatomy. SeriesFest is a non-profit organization, championing and empowering artists at the forefront of episodic storytelling by providing year-round opportunities for creators and industry experts to connect, collaborate, and share stories, which inspire and impact global audiences.

This Boy's Vida will continue its festival run with their upcoming NY and LA premieres, and upcoming European Premiere in the U.K. and continued screenings throughout the world.

Creator/Executive producer: Joseph Castillo-Midyett. Directed by Adrienne Acevedo Lovette. Produced by Adrienne Acevedo Lovette, Gisela Chípe, and Heidi-Marie Ferren. Cinematography by Dustin Ward. Assistant Directed by David Rey. Cast: Catherine Curtin, Sebastian Montañez, Nathalie Sepulveda, Sofie Nesanelis, Joseph Castillo-Midyett, Gisela Chípe, and Heidi-Marie Ferren.

