Video: Creative Team of A COMPLICATED WOMAN on Bringing the Show To Goodspeed

Watch as Ianne Fields Stewart (Book), Jonathan Brielle (Music & Lyrics) and Jeff Calhoun (Director/Choreographer) discuss the making of the new musical A Complicated Woman at Goodspeed Musicals. Check out the video!

"A Complicated Woman is very close to my heart. It's the story of a hero of mine, his name was John Kenley, and he was a summer stock impresario of the Kenley players over 20 years ago. I found myself with Mr Kenley at his 90th birthday party, and I had asked him if the rumors about him were true... and he proceeded to tell me much of his life story and asked me to tell his story..." says Jeff Calhoun.

John Kenley was a theatre impresario who brought Hollywood stars like Gene Kelly and Ann Miller to Ohio's summer stock stages. But when summer ended, he wintered in Florida where John disappeared… and Jean came to life. A Complicated Woman is a new musical that features a Golden Age score and a gender-diverse cast. Join us for the intriguing story of a theatre legend who had to navigate the joy, pain and pitfalls of leading a double life.

A Complicated Woman features a book by Ianne Fields Stewart whose work spans across many fields including: theatre, film, dance, creative writing, arts administration, and social justice. Music and lyrics are by Jonathan Brielle (Broadway: Foxfire, Off-Broadway: Himself and Nora) with additional lyrics by Sam Salmond.

A Complicated Woman will be directed and choreographed by Tony Award-nominee Jeff Calhoun (Broadway: Newsies, Bonnie & Clyde, Jekyll & Hyde, Grease).

