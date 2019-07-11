Scoop: CBS This Morning Listings for the Week of July 15
Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, four News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
Check out the upcoming guests here:
Saturday, July 13
- Saturday Sessions: The Killers
- The Dish: Sara Polon
Monday, July 15
- Colson Whitehead, author of The Nickel Boys
Tuesday, July 16
- ?Tony Dokoupil interviews astronaut Peggy Whitson
- Gayle King interviews Meek Mill
- Christina Koch & Nick Hague, NASA Astronauts
Wednesday, July 17
- TBD
Thursday, July 18
- Andrew McCabe, Former Acting Director of the FBI
Friday, July 19
- TBD
