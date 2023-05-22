SWIPING AMERICA Romantic-Documentary Dating Series Coming to Max in June

The series debuts with two episodes THURSDAY, JUNE 15 on Max.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: Hear Daveed Diggs Sing 'Under the Sea' in New THE LITTLE MERMAID Clip Photo 1 Video: Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
Video: Watch Sara Bareilles & Jessie Mueller Sing 'She Used to Be Mine' From WAITRESS on t Photo 2 Video: Watch Sara Bareilles & Jessie Mueller Sing 'She Used to Be Mine'
Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From the 'Great Performances' 50t Photo 3 Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From PBS Concert
Video: Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New THE LITTLE MERMAID Clip Photo 4 Video: Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip

Video: Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New THE LITTLE MERMAID Clip

The Max Original eight-episode romantic-documentary (rom-doc) dating series SWIPING AMERICA, from creators and executive producers Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram (Emmy®, Peabody, Television Academy Honors and GLAAD Award-winning unscripted series “We’re Here”) debuts with two episodes THURSDAY, JUNE 15 on Max.

The following four episodes will debut on June 22, leading up to the final two episodes on June 29.

This sexy and true to life rom-doc dating series, SWIPING AMERICA, follows a group of diverse singles from New York City (Ashleigh, Kesun, Kris, Reagan) on an introspective, eight-city dating app journey, as they explore personal issues around sex, relationships, love and connection.

Each episode finds the group in a new American city (Asheville, NC; Miami, FL; Austin, TX; New Orleans, LA; Santa Fe, NM; Boulder, CO; Seattle, WA; and Honolulu, HI), as producers swipe through possible matches and curate blind dates for them. While forging a special friendship with each other over the course of the season, their journey culminates in Hawaii, where they hand-pick their best match from the season and ultimately decide whether their relationship can go the distance.

SWIPING AMERICA is created and executive produced by Johnnie Ingram and Stephen Warren; executive produced by showrunner Stephanie Schwam, Eli Holzman & Aaron Saidman for The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television, Sabrina Mar, and Jennifer O’Connell; directed and co-executive produced by Jyllian Gunther.



RELATED STORIES - TV

Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie

It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.

CHEVALIER Arrives to Digital Retailers on June 16 Photo
CHEVALIER Arrives to Digital Retailers on June 16

The illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner, Bologne (Kelvin Harrison Jr. in a tour de force performance) rises to improbable heights in French society as a celebrated violinist-composer and fencer, complete with an ill-fated love affair and a falling out with Marie Antoinette (Lucy Boynton) and her court.

INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY Tickets Now On Sale Photo
INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY Tickets Now On Sale

Fandango is offering fans a deeper look at Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny with a new episode of the “Big Ticket” series featuring the stars of the film, Harrison Ford (Indiana Jones) and Phoebe Waller Bridge (Helena Shaw). Watch the video now!

POWER BOOK IV: FORCE Season Two to Premiere on STARZ in September Photo
POWER BOOK IV: FORCE Season Two to Premiere on STARZ in September

The explosive second season begins with Tommy on a mission to avenge the death of Lilliana, his former nemesis turned business partner.  With Diamond (Isaac Keys) and Jenard (Kris D. Lofton) at odds, the Flynn organization weakened, and a new connect on the scene, Tommy is more determined than ever to take over the Chicago drug world. 


From This Author - Michael Major

EXTREME Announce UK/EU Dates For 'THICKER THAN BLOOD' Global Headlining TourEXTREME Announce UK/EU Dates For 'THICKER THAN BLOOD' Global Headlining Tour
Young-Borra AKA Jonas Young-Borra Releases Latest Single 'A Crazy Night'Young-Borra AKA Jonas Young-Borra Releases Latest Single 'A Crazy Night'
Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog Announces New Album & Releases First SongMarc Ribot's Ceramic Dog Announces New Album & Releases First Song
CHEVALIER Arrives to Digital Retailers on June 16CHEVALIER Arrives to Digital Retailers on June 16

Videos

Video: Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Season 10 Reunion Trailer Video Video: Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Season 10 Reunion Trailer
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Teaser Video
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Teaser
THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast Launches Fandango's BIG TICKET Series Video
THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast Launches Fandango's BIG TICKET Series
Sean Hayes on Why GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR is 'Therapeutic' to Him Video
Sean Hayes on Why GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR is 'Therapeutic' to Him
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
& JULIET
PARADE