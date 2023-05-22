SWIPING AMERICA Romantic-Documentary Dating Series Coming to Max in June

The Max Original eight-episode romantic-documentary (rom-doc) dating series SWIPING AMERICA, from creators and executive producers Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram (Emmy®, Peabody, Television Academy Honors and GLAAD Award-winning unscripted series “We’re Here”) debuts with two episodes THURSDAY, JUNE 15 on Max.

The following four episodes will debut on June 22, leading up to the final two episodes on June 29.

This sexy and true to life rom-doc dating series, SWIPING AMERICA, follows a group of diverse singles from New York City (Ashleigh, Kesun, Kris, Reagan) on an introspective, eight-city dating app journey, as they explore personal issues around sex, relationships, love and connection.

Each episode finds the group in a new American city (Asheville, NC; Miami, FL; Austin, TX; New Orleans, LA; Santa Fe, NM; Boulder, CO; Seattle, WA; and Honolulu, HI), as producers swipe through possible matches and curate blind dates for them. While forging a special friendship with each other over the course of the season, their journey culminates in Hawaii, where they hand-pick their best match from the season and ultimately decide whether their relationship can go the distance.

SWIPING AMERICA is created and executive produced by Johnnie Ingram and Stephen Warren; executive produced by showrunner Stephanie Schwam, Eli Holzman & Aaron Saidman for The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television, Sabrina Mar, and Jennifer O’Connell; directed and co-executive produced by Jyllian Gunther.