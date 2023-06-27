SUPERPOWERED: THE DC STORY Docu-Series Coming to Max

The new series debuts THURSDAY, JULY 20 on Max.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

SUPERPOWERED: THE DC STORY Docu-Series Coming to Max

SUPERPOWERED: THE DC STORY, a three-part Max Original DC documentary series co-directed by Academy Award® and Emmy®-nominated filmmaker Leslie Iwerks (“100 Years of Warner Bros.,” “The Imagineering Story”) and Peabody Award®-winning and Emmy®-nominated filmmaker Mark Catalena (“Johnny Carson: KING of Late Night,” “Inventing LA: The Chandlers and Their Times”), debuts THURSDAY, JULY 20 on Max.

Narrated by Rosario Dawson, SUPERPOWERED: THE DC STORY takes an unprecedented look at the enduring and influential legacy of DC, allowing fans to rediscover the universe of characters, as well as the iconic comic book company’s origins, its evolution and its nearly nine-decade cultural impact across every artistic medium.

Featuring a wealth of interviews with the industry’s most prolific creators and the actors who bring their iconic characters from the page to the screen, SUPERPOWERED: THE DC STORY reminds us that at the heart of DC are the comics – the four-color fantasies that forever spark the imagination and instill hope.

Episode Descriptions:

EPISODE 1: THE HERO’S JOURNEY

For over 85 years, DC has been home to a universe of iconic characters and unparalleled storytelling, but its origins began with the brilliant minds who created a Super Hero trinity: Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman. From survival to revival, DC navigates the birth of the sidekick, parental concerns after WWII, and a corporate takeover amid a struggle to stay current.

EPISODE 2: COMING OF AGE

During a period of declining comic book sales, a bold move resets DC’s entire universe, as the company decides to also take a gamble on a new Superman movie. While rivals begin to address pressing social issues, a determined DC introduces their first Black Super Hero and breaks story boundaries under their new imprint, Vertigo Comics, with the hopes of maturing comic books into an everlasting adult art form.

EPISODE 3: A BETTER TOMORROW

Tired of being left out of the conversation, a group of diverse creators form Milestone Media to give voice to marginalized characters and stories born out of their own experiences. After more than eight decades of history, DC visionaries look toward a future that is representative of all in their ever-expanding universe.

The docuseries features over 60 new and archival interviews with the industry’s most prolific creators, actors and executives, including: Melissa Benoist, Greg Berlanti, Tim Burton, Mike Carlin, Lynda Carter, Henry Cavill, Kaley Cuoco, Gal Gadot, James Gunn, Patty Jenkins, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Zoë Kravitz, Jim Lee, Zachary Levi, Damon Lindelof, Tom Mankiewicz, Jason Momoa, Christopher Nolan, Robert Pattinson, Christopher Reeve, John Ridley, Margot Robbie, Bruce Timm, Michael E. Uslan and Mark Waid, among others.

SUPERPOWERED: THE DC STORY is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, DC, Berlanti Productions and Iwerks & Co. The docuseries is executive produced by showrunner Leslie Iwerks, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Jim Lee and Doug Prinzivalli, with co-executive-producers Mark Catalena, Rachael Jerahian, Jonathan Gabay and Adam Schlagman. The series is co-directed by Iwerks and Catalena.



