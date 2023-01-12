STARZ to Pick Up MINX Series After HBO Max Cancellation

STARZ announced TODAY it has picked up season one and two of the critically acclaimed comedy series "Minx." STARZ will exclusively premiere the second season.

"We have always felt this show would be a perfect fit for our brand with our dedication to narratives by, about and for women," said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO for STARZ. "STARZ is proud to be the new home for this incredible show that has drawn in well-deserved critical acclaim. We're excited to welcome Ellen and the talented 'Minx' team to the network and can't wait to bring its passionate fans the second season."

Ellen Rapoport, "Minx" creator, showrunner and executive producer said, "I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining the STARZ family, and for the opportunity to introduce Minx to a brand new audience. We've found the perfect home. Our writers, cast and crew have created something truly special in Season 2, and I can't wait for everyone to see it."

"We are so proud of our beloved 'Minx' and are thrilled that it has a wonderful new home on STARZ," said executive producer Paul Feig. "That audiences will be able to watch Ellen and our cast's amazing new season two as well as rewatch or discover season one for the first time has us jumping for joy and thanking our lucky STARZ."

Set in 1970s Los Angeles, "Minx" centers around Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women. The cast also includes Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano and Oscar Montoya. As previously announced, Elizabeth Perkins joined season two as recurring character Constance.

"Minx" was created by Ellen Rapoport, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Paul Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment, Ben Karlin and Rachel Lee Goldenberg, who also directed the pilot. Jake Johnson serves as a co-executive producer. "Minx" is produced by Lionsgate Television.