STAR WARS: YOUNG JEDI ADVENTURES to Premiere in May

“Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” will debut on Disney+ and Disney Junior on May 4, 2023. 

Feb. 09, 2023  

Disney+, Disney Junior, and Lucasfilm announced that "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" will premiere on Disney+ and Disney Junior on May 4, 2023. Set during The High Republic era, the animated series follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way.

Produced by Lucasfilm for Disney+ and Disney Junior, "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" is executive produced by Lucasfilm's James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, and Josh Rimes. Michael Olson ("Puppy Dog Pals") is showrunner and executive producer; Elliot M. Bour ("Elena of Avalor") is supervising director and co-producer; Jeannine Hodson ("Puppy Dog Pals") is producer; and Lamont Magee ("Black Lightning") is consulting producer.

"'Star Wars' transcends generations; fans of all ages deeply connect with its imaginative worlds, mythic stories, and unique characters," says James Waugh, "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" executive producer and Senior Vice President Franchise Content & Strategy at Lucasfilm.

"When developing 'Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures,' the first 'Star Wars' series created for preschoolers, the creative team never stopped thinking about how this show may be a 'youngling's' first step into a larger world and their first time experiencing the limitless potential of the 'Star Wars' galaxy. The show's characters, tone, and the life lessons woven throughout each episode were written just for them, and our talented team was committed to honoring the cinematic legacy while staying true to the expectations of parents for the youngest of audiences."

Alyssa Sapire, Senior Vice President, Development, Series, Strategy, Disney Junior: "Our collaboration with Lucasfilm on this series is an amazing opportunity to introduce this universally cherished franchise to a younger generation. As an early entry point into 'Star Wars,' we have created a series with exciting new and familiar characters and storylines that highlight the values of compassion, teamwork, and friendship, which are important elements for all of our Disney Junior programming."

"Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" stars Jamaal Avery, Jr. as Kai Brightstar, Juliet Donenfeld as Lys Solay, Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs, Emma Berman as Nash Durango, Jonathan Lipow as RJ-83, and Piotr Michael as Master Yoda.

