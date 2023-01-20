Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SOUTH PARK Season 26 to Premiere in February on Comedy Central

The new season will premiere on Wednesday, February 8th.

Jan. 20, 2023  

Comedy Central has announced that the 26th season of the renowned series, "South Park," will premiere Wednesday, February 8th. The Emmy® and Peabody® Award-winning, animated series returns to Comedy Central where it has aired on Wednesday nights since 1997. The new season will also roll out on Comedy Central internationally throughout 2023.

All-new episodes will be available to stream in HD on SouthPark.cc.com, CC.com and the Comedy Central App post-premiere.

Last summer, Comedy Central celebrated the historic 25th anniversary of cable's longest running scripted series with "South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert". Filmed at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, the concert, starring Trey Park and Matt Stone, Primus and Ween with a special appearance by members of the band, RUSH, premiered on August 13, 2022, twenty five years to the day the series premiered on Comedy Central. It is currently available on Paramount+.

MTV Entertainment Studios' expansive deal with Parker and Stone includes extending "South Park" on Comedy Central through 2027 and taking the series through an unprecedented 30th season.

In addition to the series extension, the deal includes 14 "South Park" original made-for-streaming events exclusively for Paramount+, including "SOUTH PARK: THE STREAMING WARS" PARTS 1 & 2, "SOUTH PARK: POST COVID" and "SOUTH PARK: POST COVID: THE RETURN OF COVID". The series has earned five Emmy Awards, to date, and a George Foster Peabody Award.

Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios is one of the preeminent media entities in the world that connects with global audiences through its iconic brands - MTV, Comedy Central, CMT, Pop, Logo, The Smithsonian Channel, Paramount Network and TV Land - and its Studios arm which produces acclaimed series and movies as well as award-winning documentaries through MTV Documentary Films.

Watch the SOUTH PARK season 26 teaser trailer here:



