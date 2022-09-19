SOPHIA Sci-Fi Doc by Crystal Moselle & John Kasbe Sets NY Premiere Ahead of Showtime Debut

The touching portrait of inventor David Hanson and his robot phenomenon Sophia opens October 14 in NY at the IFC center, October 21 in LA at the LaEmmle Monica, ahead of debuting January 2023 on showtime.

From Crystal Moselle (The Wolfpack, Skate Kitchen, HBO's Betty) and Jon Kasbe, SOPHIA chronicles human David's pursuit to create empathetic robots that can help solve some of humanity's most pressing issues. For him, Sophia is more than a machine. She offers deep connection, and a glimpse at what the shared future between AI and humans might look like.

As he works tirelessly in his lab, shaping Sophia's lifelike face and building her intelligence, pressures from the outer world are growing. When his mother's health takes a turn for the worse, and investors begin to question his vision, David's unwavering belief in Sophia is ALL THAT stands between him and failure. With time running out and resources dwindling, will David and Sophia find their place in the world?

Watch the new trailer for the film here: