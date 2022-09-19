Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SOPHIA Sci-Fi Doc by Crystal Moselle & John Kasbe Sets NY Premiere Ahead of Showtime Debut

SOPHIA Sci-Fi Doc by Crystal Moselle & John Kasbe Sets NY Premiere Ahead of Showtime Debut

The premiere will come ahead of debuting January 2023 on showtime.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 19, 2022  

The touching portrait of inventor David Hanson and his robot phenomenon Sophia opens October 14 in NY at the IFC center, October 21 in LA at the LaEmmle Monica, ahead of debuting January 2023 on showtime.

From Crystal Moselle (The Wolfpack, Skate Kitchen, HBO's Betty) and Jon Kasbe, SOPHIA chronicles human David's pursuit to create empathetic robots that can help solve some of humanity's most pressing issues. For him, Sophia is more than a machine. She offers deep connection, and a glimpse at what the shared future between AI and humans might look like.

As he works tirelessly in his lab, shaping Sophia's lifelike face and building her intelligence, pressures from the outer world are growing. When his mother's health takes a turn for the worse, and investors begin to question his vision, David's unwavering belief in Sophia is ALL THAT stands between him and failure. With time running out and resources dwindling, will David and Sophia find their place in the world?

Watch the new trailer for the film here:

Regional Awards

Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Interview: Renée Fleming Discusses Bringing Opera to IMAX in CITIES THAT SING: PARIS FilmInterview: Renée Fleming Discusses Bringing Opera to IMAX in CITIES THAT SING: PARIS Film
September 18, 2022

This groundbreaking cinematic event features a performance by Fleming at the historic Théâtre du Châtelet, where she is joined on stage by world-renowned tenor Piotr Beczala and featured performers Axelle Fanyo and Alexandre Duhamel as they perform opera selections with connections to Paris.
Disney+ Shares PINOCCHIO Original Motion Picture SoundtrackDisney+ Shares PINOCCHIO Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
September 16, 2022

Featuring “When You Wish Upon a Star,” “I’ve Got No Strings” and “Hi Diddle Dee Dee” (“The Actor’s Life”)—the filmmakers included additional songs in their live action version. Oscar nominees Alan Silvestri, who composed the film’s background score and has teamed with Zemeckis on 19 films, and Glen Ballard collaborated on the new original songs.
Chymes Releases New Single 'See You In Hell'Chymes Releases New Single 'See You In Hell'
September 16, 2022

With an ever-growing fan base across the globe following a tweet from BTS star Jungkook, Chymes has been streamed over 30 million times across Apple and Spotify. Her previous releases 'Black Hole Friend' and 'Karma' have featured in numerous Spotify editorial playlists including “SALT” and “New Pop Revolution.”
VIDEO: Watch Cynthia Erivo Perform 'When You Wish Upon A Star' in PINOCCHIOVIDEO: Watch Cynthia Erivo Perform 'When You Wish Upon A Star' in PINOCCHIO
September 16, 2022

Disney+ has shared a clip of Cynthia Erivo performing 'When You Wish Upon a Star' in the new live action film adaption of Pinocchio. The new film also features Tom Hanks, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, and more. Watch the new video clip and listen to the complete track on the film's soundtrack now!
VIDEO: Taylor Swift Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at 'Midnights' AlbumVIDEO: Taylor Swift Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at 'Midnights' Album
September 16, 2022

Taylor Swift took to Instagram to share a behind the scenes look at the making of her upcoming eleventh studio album, 'Midnights.' The new Instagram Reel shows Swift at the piano, in the recording booth, picking out vinyl variants, and working with producer Jack Antonoff on the new album. Watch the new video now!