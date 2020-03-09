SONGLAND Returns Monday, April 13

NBC's groundbreaking songwriting series "Songland" will return for a second season on Monday, April 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The series features a panel of the most sought-after songwriter/producers in music - Ester Dean, Shane McAnally and Ryan Tedder. Each week a superstar guest recording artist will come to "Songland" IN SEARCH OF their next hit song. Today NBC announced the full list of guest recording artists who will be featured on season two of the show, including Boyz II Men, Florida Georgia Line, Luis Fonsi, H.E.R., Lady Antebellum, Martina McBride, Julia Michaels, Ben Platt, Bebe Rexha and Usher. Below please find the video announcement, the full list of season-two guest recording artists and more info about "Songland."

'SONGLAND' SEASON-TWO GUEST RECORDING ARTISTS:

· Four-time Grammy Award-winning R&B supergroup Boyz II Men

· Eight-time ACM and seven-time CMT Award-winning country duo Florida Georgia Line

· Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated Latin Pop sensation Luis Fonsi

· Two-time Grammy Award-winning R&B singer/songwriter H.E.R.

· Five-time Grammy Award-winning country-pop trio Lady Antebellum

· Five-time CMA-winning country superstar Martina McBride

· Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Julia Michaels

· Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award-winning singer/songwriter Ben Platt

· Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated Pop singer/songwriter Bebe Rexha

· Multiplatinum, eight-time Grammy and American Music Award-winning R&B icon Usher

ABOUT 'SONGLAND':

· NBC's groundbreaking series "Songland" is back for a second season beginning on Monday, April 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

· "Songland" is an authentic peek into the creative process of songwriting and provides undiscovered songwriters the chance to pitch their original creations to top recording artists and a panel of the most sought-after producers in music

· Ester Dean (Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer of Rihanna, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj), Shane McAnally (three-time Grammy-winning songwriter and producer of Kacey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson and Sam Hunt with over 40 #1 country records and two-time ACM Songwriter of the Year) and Ryan Tedder (lead singer of OneRepublic and four-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter and producer of Adele, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Jonas Brothers) are producer-panelists on the show.

· Guest recording artists featured on season two will include Boyz II Men, Florida Georgia Line, Luis Fonsi, H.E.R., Lady Antebellum, Martina McBride, Julia Michaels, Ben Platt, Bebe Rexha, and Usher.

· Last season, "Songland" produced multiple chart-topping hits including seven songs that achieved a #1 ranking on an iTunes music chart.

· "Songland" was the #1 new alternative series of the summer in 18-49 and total viewers (with a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.1 million viewers overall in "live plus seven day" Nielsens). After 35 days of digital and linear delayed viewing, "Songland" grew to a 1.9 rating in 18-49 and 7.6 million viewers overall.

· "Songland" is executive produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Audrey Morrissey ("The Voice"), director Ivan Dudynsky, Eurythmics co-founder and Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee Dave Stewart, Chad Hines, and multi-Grammy-winning recording artist and Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine. Josh Gummersall will serve as producer along with Ryan Tedder. The concept was devised by Stewart, Morrissey and Dudynsky.





