SENIOR YEAR Tops Netflix's Most-Watched Films List

Class is back in session as Senior Year took the #1 spot on the English Films list with 55.94M hours viewed. The Rebel Wilson comedy appeared in the Top 10 in 93 countries. Viewers were engrossed with Our Father as the film debuted in second place with 23.87M hours viewed. The gripping documentary was in the Top 10 in 55 countries. Voiced by Pete Davidson, Marmaduke climbed to third with 15.03M hours viewed.

YA bestseller of the same name, Along for THE RIDE held on to the #4 spot with 13.31M hours viewed. With 12.62M hours viewed, Operation Mincemeat gave viewers an inside look at the spy operation that changed the course of history. Starring Colin Firth and Matthew Macfayden, the film was in the Top 10 in 18 countries.

In its second week, The Takedown maintained its standing atop the non-English Films list with 32.37M hours viewed. The French comedy starring Lupin's Omar Sy was in the Top 10 in 91 countries and after 10 days entered the Most Popular list with 59.47M hours viewed. Spanish comedies Perfect Family, which entered the list at 21.59M hours viewed, and Honeymoon With My Mother, which had 6.45M hours viewed, landed on the list in the second and fourth spots, respectively. Meanwhile, Indian-Hindi language western Thar came in sixth with 4.27M hours viewed.

It's so hard to say goodbye... Ozark Season 4 held on to the #1 spot on the English TV list with 48.62M hours viewed. The series appeared in the Top 10 in 68 countries. At #2, The Lincoln Lawyer debuted on the list with 45.09M hours viewed. Based on the bestselling novels by Michael Connelly, the suspenseful drama was in the Top 10 in 74 countries. The sixth season of Workin' Moms showed these moms are ready to return to the office (or not).

The comedy had 19.19M hours viewed. Bridgerton Season 2 (16.02M hours viewed), The Circle Season 4 (14.12M hours viewed), GRACE AND FRANKIE Season 7: The Final Episodes (12.26M hours viewed), Selling Sunset (10.86M hours viewed) and Anatomy of a Scandal (9.67M hours viewed) all remained on the list. New entrants included the long awaited Season 2 of Bling Empire with 10.75M hours viewed and South African drama Savage Beauty with 10.63M hours viewed.

Spanish drama Welcome to Eden took the top spot on the non-English TV list with 62.49M hours viewed, MAKING IT the most viewed title on Netflix this week. The series was in the Top 10 in 82 countries. Suspenseful Colombian series The Marked Heart was #2 with 28.93M hours viewed. Fans are still in love with Korean titles. The Business Proposal had 20.16M hours viewed and The Sound of Magic had 16.93M hours viewed.