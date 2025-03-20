News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Rupert Friend Joins THE EDGE OF NORMAL Thriller Film

Friend will star in the film alongside Chloe Grace-Moretz.

By: Mar. 20, 2025
Rupert Friend Joins THE EDGE OF NORMAL Thriller Film Image
Rupert Friend has boarded serial-killer thriller The Edge of Normal alongside Chloe Grace-Moretz, the first English-language feature from director Carlota Pereda (Piggy). The Edge of Normal was written by Matt Venne (Dexter: Resurrection, Test Drive) with revisions by Lori Evans Taylor (Final Destination: Bloodlines), based on Carla Norton’s acclaimed novel of the same name from St. Martin’s Press.

Reeve LeClaire (Moretz) is still haunted from when she was held captive as a teenager by a sadistic man, but when her psychiatrist (Friend) asks her to mentor a newly rescued survivor, she’s pulled into a chilling game of cat-and-mouse—one that threatens to drag her back into the nightmare she barely escaped.

Friend starred in New Line’s Companion earlier this year, and with two critically-acclaimed films in the Berlin Film Festival: Michel Franco’s Dreams and Lucio Castro’s After this Death. He will next be seen in Jurassic World: Rebirth and Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme later this summer. He previously starred in Obi-Wan Kenobi for Disney, Armando Ianucci’s Death of Stalin and was nominated for an Emmy for Homeland.  

