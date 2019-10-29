Ridley Scott's RAISED BY WOLVES Comes to HBO Max

Announced today at the HBO Max WarnerMedia Day, Raised by Wolves, a serialized sci-fi series from master storyteller and filmmaker Ridley Scott (The Martian, Blade Runner, Alien: Covenant) will premiere on the direct-to-consumer offering.



The epic serialized sci-fi series is executive produced and directed by Ridley Scott (The Martian, Blade Runner, Alien: Covenant). Acclaimed writer Aaron Guzikowski, the visionary behind the highly lauded film Prisoners, created the 10-episode series and serves as showrunner and writer for the project, which recently wrapped production in Cape Town, South Africa. The series centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.



"As we strive to set a high creative bar for HBO Max, there's no better person to set that bar than Ridley Scott as he delivers his first season of yet another incredible vision realized," said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president TBS, TNT, and truTV.



"The breathtaking worlds, compelling characters and intricate storylines that Ridley, Aaron and team have created for this project are mesmerizing," added Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max.



The cast includes Travis Fimmel (Vikings), Amanda Collin (A Conspiracy of Faith, A Horrible Woman), Abubakar Salim (Fortitude, Jamestown), Winta McGrath (Aloft, Red Dog: True Blue), Niamh Algar (The Virtues, Calm With Horses), Matias Varela (Narcos, Point Break), Felix Jamieson(Game of Thrones, The Ghost), Ethan Hazzard (The Long Song, Damned), Jordan Loughran (The Infiltrator, Emerald City), Aasiya Shah (Call the Midwife, Unforgotten) and Ivy Wong (Star Wars: Rogue One, Maleficent 2).



The series is produced by Scott's Scott Free Productions, with Scott, Guzikowski, David W. Zucker (The Man in the High Castle), Jordan Sheehan (The Terror), Adam Kolbrenner (Prisoners) and Mark Huffam (The Martian) serving as executive producers.





Related Articles View More TV Stories