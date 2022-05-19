Richard Elfman's ALIENS, CLOWNS, & GEEKS Sets Blu-ray & DVD Release

Actor/director and creative multi-hyphenate Richard Elfman returns with his latest zany comedy, Aliens, Clowns & Geeks.

This out-of-this-world adventure sees out-of-work actor Eddy Pine (Bodhi Elfman) stumble upon the key to the universe and get twisted up in an intergalatic war between killer clowns and sneaky aliens. Described by Bloody Disgusting as a "fantastical sci-fi adventure," the film is being released on DVD and Blu-ray on June 7, 2022.

Special features include behind-the-scenes interviews with cast and crew, a new interview with Richard Elfman, and a music video from Mambo Diabolico, the surrealist musical collaboration between Elfman and the legendary Ego Plum.

Aliens, Clowns and Geeks features an all-star cast that includes the late Verne Troyer in his final film role, comedian Steve Agee, French Stewart, and everyone's favorite barfly, George Wendt.

Additional cast includes Anastasia Elfman, Malcolm Foster Smith, Rebecca Forsythe, Angeline-Rose Troy, Nic Novicki, and Martin Klebba. The soundtrack consists of all new original music from Oscar-nominated composer and Oingo Boingo frontman Danny Elfman and Ego Plum.