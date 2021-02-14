Regé-Jean Page to Host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE With Musical Guest Bad Bunny

Regé-Jean Page will make his "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut on Feb. 20. Page stars in Netflix's global hit series "Bridgerton," for which he is currently nominated for a SAG Award and NAACP Image Award.

Bad Bunny will perform as musical guest for the first time. His latest album, "El Ultimo Tour del Mundo," debuted #1 on the Billboard 200 chart and he is currently nominated for two Grammy Awards.

"SNL" will continue its run of consecutive shows on Feb. 27.

"Saturday Night Live" is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

Every season of "SNL" is now streaming on Peacock.