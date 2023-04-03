Randy Edelman To Score Josh Webber & Tony Mercedes Film ATHENA SAVES CHRISTMAS Ft. Cuba Gooding Jr.

Iconic, multi-award winning Composer Randy Edelman (My Cousin Vinny, Last of the Mohicans, While You Were Sleeping, Ghostbuster ll, Beethoven, Billy Madison, The Bruce Lee Story, Dragonheart) will be creating the soundtrack for Director Josh Webber's (Never Heard, SECRETS OF Deception, A Broken Code) and 2 time Grammy winning publisher, now movie producer Tony Mercedes' new Holiday film, "Athena Saves Christmas", featuring Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr. (Jerry Maguire, Pearl Harbor, A Few Good Men, Snow Dogs, Boyz in the Hood). The motion picture also stars, Mars Callahan, Richard Portnow, Paxton Kubitz, Kylie Marshall, Santiago Ramos, Joseph Baena, Glenn Plummer, Kaitlyn Raymond, Tamara Johnson and Ludovica Frasca .

The sweet family friendly film is an engaging and compelling adventure of a lifetime for three kids who are best friends and a loyal dog Athena. By solving riddles and challenging a mob boss they manage to save Christmas for their town. The screenplay was co-written by Josh Webber and Greg Crowder with contributing writer Tony Mercedes. Webber is also producing the movie with Tony Mercedes and Henry Penzi. The executive producers are Tony Mercedes and Tamara Johnson.

Webber and Mercedes had a vision for their movie and were overjoyed to welcome film score royalty Randy Edelman into their Christmas utopia. As one of the most well respected serialists in Hollywood, Edelman amplifies and expands the life of every movie theme he touches. In the words of Mercedes "Randy is power...he's a superstar."

After years in the music and radio industry, publisher of TLC's "No scrubs", Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You", and two Grammys later, Mercedes switched paths, sold his vast music catalog and became the sole investor in "Athena Saves Christmas". Webber is an award-winning filmmaker, producer, screenwriter and director. He is a graduate of New York Film Academy and is actively working on movies, television and commercials.

"Athena Saves Christmas" has all the ingredients that makes dreams come true. An explosive team in Webber, Mercedes and Edelman, an Oscar winning actor in Cuba Gooding Jr. and a cast of angels...The film is expected to release late this year.