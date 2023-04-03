Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Randy Edelman To Score Josh Webber & Tony Mercedes Film ATHENA SAVES CHRISTMAS Ft. Cuba Gooding Jr.

Randy Edelman To Score Josh Webber & Tony Mercedes Film ATHENA SAVES CHRISTMAS Ft. Cuba Gooding Jr.

The sweet family friendly film is an engaging and compelling adventure of a lifetime for three kids who are best friends and a loyal dog Athena

Apr. 03, 2023  

Iconic, multi-award winning Composer Randy Edelman (My Cousin Vinny, Last of the Mohicans, While You Were Sleeping, Ghostbuster ll, Beethoven, Billy Madison, The Bruce Lee Story, Dragonheart) will be creating the soundtrack for Director Josh Webber's (Never Heard, SECRETS OF Deception, A Broken Code) and 2 time Grammy winning publisher, now movie producer Tony Mercedes' new Holiday film, "Athena Saves Christmas", featuring Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr. (Jerry Maguire, Pearl Harbor, A Few Good Men, Snow Dogs, Boyz in the Hood). The motion picture also stars, Mars Callahan, Richard Portnow, Paxton Kubitz, Kylie Marshall, Santiago Ramos, Joseph Baena, Glenn Plummer, Kaitlyn Raymond, Tamara Johnson and Ludovica Frasca .

The sweet family friendly film is an engaging and compelling adventure of a lifetime for three kids who are best friends and a loyal dog Athena. By solving riddles and challenging a mob boss they manage to save Christmas for their town. The screenplay was co-written by Josh Webber and Greg Crowder with contributing writer Tony Mercedes. Webber is also producing the movie with Tony Mercedes and Henry Penzi. The executive producers are Tony Mercedes and Tamara Johnson.

Webber and Mercedes had a vision for their movie and were overjoyed to welcome film score royalty Randy Edelman into their Christmas utopia. As one of the most well respected serialists in Hollywood, Edelman amplifies and expands the life of every movie theme he touches. In the words of Mercedes "Randy is power...he's a superstar."

After years in the music and radio industry, publisher of TLC's "No scrubs", Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You", and two Grammys later, Mercedes switched paths, sold his vast music catalog and became the sole investor in "Athena Saves Christmas". Webber is an award-winning filmmaker, producer, screenwriter and director. He is a graduate of New York Film Academy and is actively working on movies, television and commercials.

"Athena Saves Christmas" has all the ingredients that makes dreams come true. An explosive team in Webber, Mercedes and Edelman, an Oscar winning actor in Cuba Gooding Jr. and a cast of angels...The film is expected to release late this year.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Roy Wood Jr. Guest Hosts Comedy Centrals THE DAILY SHOW This Week Photo
Roy Wood Jr. Guest Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This Week
Guests this week include Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Robin These, Cedric the Entertainer, and Jerry Craft. The Daily Show correspondent, actor, and comedian’s debut tonight is a part of the roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondent and contributors guest hosting the next chapter of the award-winning late night franchise in the coming weeks.
Marvels SECRET INVASION Series to Premiere on Disney+ in June Photo
Marvel's SECRET INVASION Series to Premiere on Disney+ in June
Marvel Studios’ “Secret Invasion” stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle. Watch the video trailer now!
Keira Knightley, Kit Harington and More Join MY GRANDPARENTS WAR Photo
Keira Knightley, Kit Harington and More Join MY GRANDPARENT'S WAR
Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Keira Knightley (Atonement, Pride and Prejudice), Toby Jones (Captain America) and Emeli Sandé (“Next to Me,” “Our Version of Events”) each host an episode that explores their family’s unique stories.

More Hot Stories For You


Niki J. Borger Cast In The Upcoming Legacy Inspired Films Streaming Series NFTEASENiki J. Borger Cast In The Upcoming Legacy Inspired Films Streaming Series NFTEASE
April 2, 2023

Niki J. Borger has just been cast in the new streaming series 'NFTease.' She will be playing nerdy college graduate Kelly Schwartz in the show.
Annette Bening, Laura Dern, Michael C. Hall, and More Join WAR UNFOLDING DocumentaryAnnette Bening, Laura Dern, Michael C. Hall, and More Join WAR UNFOLDING Documentary
April 1, 2023

Sypher Studios have announced its upcoming documentary, War Unfolding, narrated by four-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening and featuring an all-star cast including Eliza Bennett, Rachel Bloom, Gary Cole, Abigail Cowen, Oscar-winner Laura Dern, Monique Edwards, SAG Award winner Michael C. Hall, SAG Award winner Kelvin Harrison Jr., Golden Globe winner Paul Walter Hauser, Thurn Hoffman, Richard T. Jones, Jay Lee, Erick Lopez, Sandra Seacat, Oscar-winner Wes Studi, DeWanda Wise, and others.
Photos: First Look At Amazon Freevee's CASA GRANDEPhotos: First Look At Amazon Freevee's CASA GRANDE
March 31, 2023

“Casa Grande” the new, bilingual dramatic series set to stream exclusively on Amazon Freevee May 1st has just released a first look at what’s to come.
Academy Award Winner Bobby Moresco To Direct Maserati Biopic For Iervolino & Lady Bacardi EntertainmentAcademy Award Winner Bobby Moresco To Direct Maserati Biopic For Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment
March 31, 2023

Academy Award winning writer/director/producer Bobby Moresco ('Crash,' 'Million Dollar Baby,' 'The Black Donnellys') will direct Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment's 'Maserati: A Racing Life' - the feature biopic centered on Maserati brothers Ettore and Ernesto Maserati.
HOLLYWOOD UNEXPECTED With Jessica Ross Premieres April 21 On The XOTV NetworkHOLLYWOOD UNEXPECTED With Jessica Ross Premieres April 21 On The XOTV Network
March 30, 2023

Premiering April 21st, Hollywood Unexpected with Jessica Ross is an Award-winning reality show that follows the journey of actress Jessica Ross into her dramatic and often crazy life, which centers around Hollywood and what happens behind the scenes. It reveals the ambitions, the disappointments, the ups and downs of what people of every age may be experiencing.
share