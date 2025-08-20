RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE Renewed for Season 18 at MTV

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars have been greenlit for new seasons at MTV and Paramount+. Also returning is the Emmy Award-winning after-show, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, along with RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked. The renewals follow 10 Emmy Award nominations across the franchise.

RuPaul’s Drag Race will return to MTV for its 18th season, after season 17 delivered the highest-rated premiere in seven years. Onya Nurve was crowned America’s Next Drag Superstar for Season 17, becoming the first queen from Cleveland to receive the honor. In the Season 17 finale, Broadway icon Liza Minnelli was the winner of the "Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award" on the show’s iconic main stage. Check out her appearance here.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars will return for season 11, following the first-ever Tournament of All Stars season, where Ginger Minj earned a coveted spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame”. The season was stacked with extra-special guest stars, including Wicked's Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, and Chappell Roan. Take a look at the visit from the Wicked stars here.

RuPaul received his tenth consecutive nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program this year, breaking the record for most nominations in the category. RuPaul’s Drag Race is nominated in 10 categories including Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series, Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program, Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program, Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program, Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program, Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Series, Outstanding Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program, Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program, Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Reality Competition Program.

Check out a new announcement video from RuPaul below: