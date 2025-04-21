Video: Liza Minnelli Honored with DRAG RACE Award on Season 17 Finale

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



During the season finale 17 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which aired on Friday, RuPaul crowned Liza Minnelli as the winner of the "Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award" on the show’s iconic main stage. Previous recipients of the award include fashion designer Bob Mackie and Cassandra Peterson, also known as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark.

The Broadway icon took the stage on a grand red throne, while clad in a sparkly black outfit that was designed by fashion designer and friend Halston. While on stage, Minnelli talked about some of her memorable experiences over the course of her career, including watching performers rehearse their dance routines at MGM Studios when she was a little girl. “I speak for a grateful nation when I say, ‘Liza, we love you,'" RePaul told the EGOT winner. In her response, Minnelli said, "I don’t know what else to say, except if it wasn’t for you, I wouldn’t be me. You made me!”

Minnelli is a Broadway and drag icon who has been portrayed by several Drag Race contestants in the Snatch Game segment over the years, including by Alexis Michelle, La Voix, Hannah Conda, and Scarlett BoBo. Currently, Minnelli is also serving as a producer on off-Broadway's Drag: The Musical, now running at New World Stages. Watch a clip from Drag Race season 9 below!

Season 17 of RuPaul’s Drag Race has been the #1 show on cable with viewers aged 18-34 and 18-49 this year. RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked is #3 on cable with viewers aged 18-34. Both Drag Race and Untucked's current seasons are on track to have their best shares in series history on both demographics.

Last week, Onya Nerve was crowned the winner of the season, earning the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar" and a cash prize of $200,000.

About Liza Minnelli

Liza Minnelli is an indomitable force in the entertainment world, a true icon whose career spans over six decades. Throughout her career, Minnelli has been known for her electrifying stage presence. Her remarkable contributions to the arts have earned her many prestigious honors.

Along with being a member of the exclusive EGOT club (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony), her accolades include a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Legend Award on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a Golden Globe Award. In 2017, she was awarded France’s esteemed Légion d’Honneur as an Officer, one of the highest distinctions a foreign national can receive, recognizing her exceptional contributions to arts and culture.

Beyond these accolades, Minnelli has received numerous other international awards and has passionately advocated for various causes, including HIV/AIDS and charitable organizations benefiting Human Rights.