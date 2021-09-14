RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Canada Announces Season Two Queens

Start your engines! Canada's Drag Race returns for its 10-episode sophomore season Thursday, Oct. 14th on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide, day-and-date with its local airing on Crave in Canada.

The twelve fierce and fiery Canadian queens competing to become Canada's next Drag Superstar are Adriana, Beth, Eve 6000, Gia Metric, Icesis Couture, Kendall Gender, Kimora Amour, Océane Aqua-Black, Pythia, Stephanie Prince, Suki Doll, and Synthia Kiss.

Each episode will test competitors' talents, and challenge them to master singing, dancing, acting, impersonation, design, and improvisation. One competitor is eliminated at the end of each episode, until one queen is left standing with the crown, scepter, and title of Canada's next Drag Superstar.

Watch a series of videos introducing this season's Queens here: