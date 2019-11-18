According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Runaways" has been canceled. The series hails from Hulu and Marvel.

Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage's series will return Dec. 13 for a third and final season.

Hulu's scripted series regimen includes The Orville, Disney+ transfer High Fidelity, Little Fires Everywhere, Pen15, Ramy, Shrill, Solar Opposites, Dollface, Reprisal and The Handmaid's Tale, among others.

The series was based on Brian K. Vaughan's comics and starred Gregg Sulkin, James Marsters and Ever Carradine.

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





