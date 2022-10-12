Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
RLJE Films, Shudder & AMC+ Acquire THE APOLOGY Starring Anna Gunn

The film will be released by RLJE Films on December 16 in theaters and streaming on Shudder and AMC+ the same day.

Oct. 12, 2022  

RLJE Films, Shudder and AMC+ have partnered and fully financed the highly anticipated thriller, THE APOLOGY. The film will be released by RLJE Films on December 16 in theaters and streaming on Shudder and AMC+ the same day.

Directed and written by Alison Star Locke, in her feature film writing/directing debut, THE APOLOGY stars Anna Gunn ("Breaking Bad," Sully), Linus Roache (My Policeman, "Homeland"), and Janeane Garofalo (Wet Hot American Summer, Reality Bites).

"THE APOLOGY is like nothing else you will see this holiday season. An intense and chilling thriller led by a tour-de-force performance from Anna Gunn," said Mark Ward, Chief Acquisitions Officer of RLJE Films. "We are ecstatic to once again partner with our friends at Shudder and Company X Productions to bring this captivating original to audiences."

In THE APOLOGY, twenty years after the disappearance of her daughter, recovering alcoholic Darlene Hagen (Anna Gunn) is preparing to host her family's Christmas celebration with her best friend Gretchen (Janeane Garofalo). Late Christmas Eve, Darlene's estranged ex-brother-in-law, Jack (Linus Roache) arrives unannounced, bearing nostalgic gifts and a heavy secret. Soon, Darlene finds herself caught between reason and ruthless instinct. Trapped together by a dangerous storm, a battle of wits escalates to a violent game of revenge.

Awarded the ReFrame Stamp for gender-balanced production, THE APOLOGY was produced by Lisa Whalen, Kim Sherman and Stacy Jorgensen of Company X Productions, the all-female production company behind films like No Man of God and Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss.

Ward and Betsy Rodgers from RLJE Films negotiated the deal with Whalen and Jorgensen on behalf of the filmmakers.

Anna Gunn is repped by the Gersh Agency, Linus Roache is repped by Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Tavistock Wood Management, and Janeane Garofalo is repped by the Gersh Agency and Independent Artists.

RLJE Films is a business unit of AMC Networks. Recent and upcoming features includes Dual, starring Karen Gillan and Aaron Paul, from writer/director Riley Stearns; The Lair, director Neil Marshall's new epic sci-fi horror film; writer/director Tim Sutton's Taurus, starring Colson Baker and Maddie Hasson; and the heartwarming and hilarious Christmas with the Campbells from producers Vince Vaughn, Peter Billingsley and Dan Lagana.

AMC Networks' Shudder is a premium streaming video service, super-serving members with the best selection in genre entertainment, covering horror, thrillers and the supernatural. Shudder's expanding library of film, TV series, and originals is available on most streaming devices in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia and New Zealand.

To experience Shudder commitment-free for 7 days, visit www.shudder.com.

AMC+ is the company's new premium streaming bundle featuring an extensive lineup of popular and critically acclaimed original programming from AMC, BBC America, IFC, and SundanceTV and full access to targeted streaming services Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited, which feature content such as A Discovery of Witches, Creepshow, and Boyhood.

The service features a continually refreshed library of commercial-free content, including iconic series from the AMC Networks portfolio including Mad Men, Halt & Catch Fire, Hell on Wheels, Turn: Washington's Spies, Rectify, Portlandia, and series from THE WALKING DEAD Universe, among many others.

The service also offers a growing slate of original and exclusive series including Gangs of London, Kin, The North Water, That Dirty Black Bag, This is Going to Hurt, Moonhaven and the first two series in a new Anne Rice universe, Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire and Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches.

With new movies released every Friday, AMC+ is the newest destination for exclusive film premieres direct from theaters all year long. AMC+ recently launched in Canada, Australia, India, and Spain and is available in the U.S. through AMCPlus.com, the AMC+ app, and a number of digital and cable partners.

AMC Networks is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically-acclaimed content. Its portfolio of brands includes AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, IFC Films, and a number of fast-growing streaming services, including the AMC+ premium streaming bundle, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and ALLBLK.

AMC Studios, the Company's in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind award-winning owned series and franchises, including The Walking Dead, the highest-rated series in cable history. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and 25/7 Media, its production services business.

Company X Productions is a team of former executives from NBCUniversal, Warner Brothers, and SpectreVision where they worked on film and television projects such as MANDY, TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES, 30 MONEDAS, YOU'RE NEXT and TO THE STARS.

A female-led production company focused on independent ﬁlm and television, Company X Productions creates inspiring and entertaining content for all genres. They premiered the dark-comedy BITCH (Marianna Palka, Jason Ritter, Jaime King) at the Sundance Film Festival, followed by the surrealist comedy SEVEN STAGES (Kate Micucci, Sam Huntington, Dan Harmon, Taika Waititi) at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The same year, they sold the TV pilot DEAD CERTAIN to Sony. In 2021, the critically acclaimed dark-psychological drama NO MAN OF GOD (Elijah Wood, Luke Kirby) premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Regional Awards

