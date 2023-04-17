Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
REASONABLE DOUBT Renewed for Season Two on Hulu

Apr. 17, 2023  

Onyx Collective and ABC Signature announced a season two renewal for Hulu Original drama series "Reasonable Doubt," from executive producers Raamla Mohamed, Kerry Washington and Larry Wilmore.

Morris Chestnut ("The Best Man") has been served to join the sophomore season, alongside series regulars Emayatzy Corinealdi, McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, Aderinsola Olabode and Thaddeus J. Mixson.

"Reasonable Doubt" centers on Los Angeles-based high-powered criminal defense attorney Jacqueline "Jax" Stewart (Corinealdi) as she deals with past traumas, a failing marriage, motherhood and a murder case, all while trying to keep her life together.

Chestnut is set to play Corey Cash, a charming, media-savvy defense attorney who often represents the underdogs. When Jax brings in Corey to help on a new high-profile case, she soon realizes that he's more shine than substance and that he's threatening her position at the firm.

Morris Chestnut is best known for his memorable roles in films such as "Boyz n the Hood," "The Brothers," "The Perfect Holiday," "Think Like A Man," critically acclaimed "The Best Man" and its successful sequel, "The Best Man Holiday."

Recently, Chestnut reprised his role as Lance Sullivan in the Peacock limited series "The Best Man: The Final Chapters." The role earned Chestnut a 2023 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special.

Additional television credits include "Our Kind of People," "The Resident," "The Enemy Within," "Legends," "American Horror Story," "Goliath," "Nurse Jackie" and "Rosewood," where he received his fourth NAACP Image Award nomination in the category of Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series.

Reps: Chestnut is repped by Verve, LINK Entertainment and Favor PR.

"Reasonable Doubt" is created, written and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed. Kerry Washington executive-produces alongside Pilar Savone for Simpson Street and Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films. Shawn Holley, Tamara Gregory and Jon Leshay serve as co-executive producers. The series hails from Onyx Collective and is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Photo Credit: Diondre Jones



