REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER December 8 Episode Lineup

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT).

By: Dec. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega & More Join HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series Photo 2 Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega & More Join HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series
Tony-Winning Stage and Screen Actress Frances Sternhagen Dies at 93 Photo 3 Tony-Winning Stage and Screen Actress Frances Sternhagen Dies at 93
Listen: Hear GLEE Stars Reunite to Honor Naya Rivera With Unreleased Single Photo 4 Listen: Hear GLEE Stars Reunite to Honor Naya Rivera With Unreleased Single

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER December 8 Episode Lineup

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT). Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max. 
 
This week features an interview with Greg Lukianoff, President and CEO of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) and co-author of “The Canceling of the American Mind.” This week’s panel discussion includes Jane Ferguson, award-winning special correspondent for PBS NewsHour, contributor to The New Yorker, and author of the book “No Ordinary Assignment”; and John Avlon, senior political analyst and anchor at CNN and the former editor-in-chief of The Daily Beast.
 
The Hollywood Reporter observed, “Amid a bleak talk show landscape, Maher achieves the unthinkable: He consistently gets people talking.” 
 
Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 12 HBO solo specials to date.  
 
The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey. 



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: AMC+ & Sundance Share SANCTUARY: A WITCHS TALE Trailer Photo
Video: AMC+ & Sundance Share SANCTUARY: A WITCH'S TALE Trailer

Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale stars Cassidy, Doupe and de Bhrun, along with Stephanie Levi-John, Valerie O’Connor, Kelly Campbell and Stephen Lord. The series is executive produced by Monumental Television (Mrs Sidhu Investigates, Harlots) and is directed by Lisa Mulcahy and Justin Molotnikov. Watch the new video trailer now!

2
Natasha Lyonne-Directed Jacqueline Novak Special Coming to Netflix Photo
Natasha Lyonne-Directed Jacqueline Novak Special Coming to Netflix

A word-of-mouth sensation Off-Broadway, directed for the stage by John Early, the show first took off in 2019, where audience members showed for repeat viewings across multiple sold-out runs. A Time's Critic's Pick, the show earned Jacqueline a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance.

3
Casey Anthonys Parents Take a Lie Detector Test in New A&E Special Photo
Casey Anthony's Parents Take a Lie Detector Test in New A&E Special

The tragic death of two-year-old Caylee Anthony in 2008 shocked the nation and tore the Anthony family apart. In response to Casey Anthony’s recent accusations against her father, George and Cindy Anthony agree to undergo polygraph tests on-camera to answer lingering questions about George’s involvement in Caylee’s death in the new special.

4
Vide: HBO Debuts GOING TO MARS: THE NIKKI GIOVANNI PROJECT Trailer Photo
Vide: HBO Debuts GOING TO MARS: THE NIKKI GIOVANNI PROJECT Trailer

Watch the GOING TO MARS: THE NIKKI GIOVANNI PROJECT video trailer, from Confluential Films and Rada Studio, and directors and producers Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson (“American Promise'), producer Tommy Oliver (“40 Years A Prisoner” and “Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss”), and executive producers Taraji P. Henson and Codie Elaine Oliver.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton Video
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short Video
Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
APPROPRIATE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
PURLIE VICTORIOUS