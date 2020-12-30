RATINGS: THE YEAR: 2020 Lifts ABC to Top Demo Spot

Here are the highlights of the 12 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night (12/29/20):

ABC (2.991 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #1) led the demo race on Tuesday thanks to a rebroadcast of "To Tell the Truth" (3.355 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T1) and its annual special "The Year: 2020" (2.809 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T1).

CBS (4.095 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.4, #2) was the most-watched network with its all-repeat lineup of "NCIS" (4.572 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3), "FBI" (4.082 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) and "FBI: Most Wanted" (3.630 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3).

Next up was NBC (1.935 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.3, #3) with encores of "The Wall" (2.656 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3), "Nurses" (1.789 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.3, #7) and another "Nurses" (1.361 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T8).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.132 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.2, #4) served up repeats of "The Resident" (1.442 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T8) and "Prodigal Son" (0.821 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T8).

And finally, the special "Popstar's Best of 2020" (0.428 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T11) and the conclusion of "Tell Me a Story" (0.293 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T11) rounded out the night on The CW (0.360 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - Tell Me a Story

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+25.00% - The Year: 2020 (vs. 12/22/19)

0.00% - Tell Me a Story (vs. IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL Night 2 (Repeat))

0.00% - Popstar's Best of 2020 (vs. 12/27/19)

Here are the highlights of the eight ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (12/31/19):

ABC (8.435 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 2.4, #1) closed out 2019 in the top spot thanks to "Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" (8.435 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 2.4, #1).

NBC (4.689 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.1, #2) then was the silver draw with its duo of "A Toast to 2019!" (4.377 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.0, #3) and "NBC New Year's Eve Special" (5.312 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.4, #2).

Next up was FOX (2.801 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #3) and its special "FOX's New Year's Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square" (2.801 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.8, #4).

Meanwhile, CBS (4.330 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #4) opted for repeats of "NCIS" (5.225 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #5), "FBI" (4.165 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #6) and another "FBI" (3.600 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.3, #7).

And finally, an encore of "iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 2" (0.594 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.1, #8) on The CW (0.594 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) closed out the night.

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+11.11% - A Toast to 2019!

+7.69% - NBC New Year's Eve Special

-7.69% - Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest

-11.11% - FOX's New Year's Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square

Source: Nielsen Media Research