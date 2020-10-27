RATINGS: NBC Tops Viewers; Shares Demo Crown with ABC

NBC was still the most-watched network on Monday.

NBC (6.140 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T1) was still the most-watched network on Monday thanks to "The Voice" (7.348 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T1) and "Weakest Link" (3.725 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4).

ABC (5.264 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T1) shared in the demo honrs with fresh installments of "Dancing with the Stars" (6.080 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T1) and "Emergency Call" (3.631 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4).

Next up was CBS (1.852 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #3) with a new "Big Brother 22" (3.761 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T1) alongside the special "Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event" (0.819 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T8), "One Day at a Time" (0.967 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T8) and another "One Day at a Time" (0.984 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T8).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.527 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) served up originals from "LA's Finest" (1.673 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.4, #6) and "Filthy Rich" (1.381 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.3, #7).

And finally, The CW (0.937 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed out the night with "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (1.110 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T8), a repeat "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.960 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T8) and "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (0.838 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T8).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - Whose Line Is It Anyway?

+20.00% - Emergency Call

+11.11% - BIG BROTHER 22

0.00% - Dancing with the Stars

0.00% - ONE DAY AT A TIME - 10:00

0.00% - ONE DAY AT A TIME - 10:30

0.00% - Penn & Teller: Fool Us

-16.67% - The Voice

-20.00% - LA's Finest

-25.00% - Weakest Link

-25.00% - Filthy Rich

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+17.65% - BIG BROTHER 22 (vs. The Neighborhood/Bob (Hearts) Abishola)

0.00% - Whose Line Is It Anyway? (vs. All American)

0.00% - EMERGENCY CALL (vs. The Good Doctor)

0.00% - Dancing with the Stars

0.00% - Penn & Teller: Fool Us (vs. Black Lightning)

0.00% - WEAKEST LINK (vs. Bluff City Law)

-23.08% - The Voice

-57.14% - FILTHY RICH (vs. Prodigal Son)

-69.23% - LA's Finest (vs. 9-1-1)

-71.43% - ONE DAY AT A TIME - 10:00 (vs. Bull)

-71.43% - ONE DAY AT A TIME - 10:30 (vs. Bull)

-71.43% - Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event (vs. All Rise)

Here are the highlights of the 12 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (10/28/19):

NBC (6.631 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T1) was the most-watched network on Monday thanks to new episodes of "The Voice" (8.040 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.3, #T1) and "Bluff City Law" (3.813 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9).

FOX (4.749 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T1) however shared in the demo honors with its duo of "9-1-1" (6.050 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.3, #T1) and "Prodigal Son" (3.448 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6).

Next up was ABC (5.788 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #3) with a new "Dancing with the Stars" (6.859 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #3) and a repeat "The Good Doctor" (3.645 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9).

Meanwhile, CBS (5.898 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #4) offered up fresh installments of "The Neighborhood" (5.796 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.9, #4), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (5.664 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.8, #5), "All Rise" (5.449 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6) and "Bull" (6.515 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6).

And finally, The CW (0.634 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed out the evening with originals from "All American" (0.745 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) and "Black Lightning" (0.523 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+20.00% - Bluff City Law

+14.29% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola

+11.11% - Dancing with the Stars

0.00% - The Voice

0.00% - The Neighborhood

0.00% - Bull

0.00% - All Rise

-12.50% - Prodigal Son

-13.33% - 9-1-1

-33.33% - All American

-33.33% - Black Lightning

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+30.00% - 9-1-1 (vs. The Resident)

0.00% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola (vs. Happy Together)

-12.50% - ALL RISE (vs. Magnum P.I.)

-16.67% - Dancing with the Stars

-18.18% - The Neighborhood

-22.22% - Bull

-27.78% - The Voice

-33.33% - BLACK LIGHTNING (vs. DC's Legends of Tomorrow)

-40.00% - BLUFF CITY LAW (vs. A Very Wicked Halloween)

-50.00% - PRODIGAL SON (vs. 9-1-1)

-50.00% - ALL AMERICAN (vs. Arrow)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

Source: Nielsen Media Research

