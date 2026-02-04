Video: Zach Braff and Donald Faison Reunite in New Promo for SCRUBS Reboot

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





A new promo has been released for the revival of Scrubs, teasing the highly anticipated reunion of Zach Braff and Donald Faison. The ABC sitcom returns on February 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with two back-to-back episodes and will stream on Hulu.

In the new season of the beloved series, JD and Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time: Medicine has changed; interns have changed; but their bromance has stood THE TEST of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way.

The 30-minute revival comedy series stars Zach Braff as John “J.D.” Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk and Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid. Original cast Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley will guest star as Carla and Dr. Perry Cox, respectively. Michael James Scott, the longest-running performer to play the iconic role of the Genie in Aladdin on Broadway, will also star as Nurse Francois Dubois.

The original Scrubs series was a medical comedy created by Bill Lawrence. The sitcom, which centered on a group of young interns at Sacred Heart Hospital, starred Zach Braff (Bullets Over Broadway), Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, Neil Flynn, Ken Jenkins, John C. McGinley (Glengarry Glen Ross), and more.

Several episodes of the series took the form of a musical, including the sixth season episode 'My Musical', which had the characters spontaneously breaking into song. The episode earned an Emmy Award, and the series picked up a Peabody Award. It ran for nine seasons from 2001 to 2010.

Lawrence returns as an executive producer for the reboot alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer also of Doozer Productions. Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke will star and executive-produce. Aseem Batra serves as executive producer and showrunner; Randall Winston also executive produces. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.